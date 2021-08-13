Live Life Loud – Sony Philippines launches the newest X-Series Portable Wireless Speakers

Being at home doesn’t mean you can’t unleash the fun. It’s time to LIVE LIFE LOUD as Sony’s newest X-Series Portable Wireless Speakers are now available in all Sony Centres and Authorized Dealers nationwide starting today, August 13.

The Sony X-Series is comprised of three promising wireless speakers – SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, and SRS-XG500 specially designed to provide a powerful and wide-spreading sound perfect for any kind of music you’re up to.

SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, and SRS-XG500

Listen to every music loud and clear

All three speakers feature Sony’s innovative X-Balanced Speaker Units that give more pressure and less distorted sound by maximizing the area of the speaker, resulting to a richer and clearer sound of every music genre.

SRS-XP700

Specifically, the XP700 has several High-efficiency Tweeters (two at the front and one at the back) prompting to deliver an Omnidirectional Party Sound with a punchy and deep bass and plenty of clarity.

The XP500 and XG500 meanwhile have two front High-efficiency Tweeters that combine to give you a Powerful Party Sound.

Speakers for every type of fun!

Up for a karaoke session? Say no more as the X-Series speakers also come with inputs for Microphone and/or Guitar so you could sing your hearts out everywhere and anytime you want! Just connect your cords and you’re good to go!

SRS-XP700

These speakers are also BLUETOOTH® compatible so you can pair your devices directly to the speaker and stream music. In addition, with its Party Connect feature, it allows you to connect up to 100 compatible speakers, which then sync to the music and lights for a more enjoyable jamming session.

Bring the party everywhere

Even though indoor and intimate parties are the current trend, this doesn’t mean that the fun will be limited as well! The new X-Series line-up all feature a comfortable handle that makes carrying it easy, so if your speaker is in your room but you want to lay by the garden or balcony, you can simply pick up your speaker and go.

But wait, here’s the more exciting part! The XG500 has an IP66 water resistant and dustproof rating so whether you use it by the pool, at the park, or at the beach, you’re confident that the speaker remains dry. Meanwhile, the XP700 and XP500 have an IPX4 water resistant rating to keep your party going even if a few raindrops fall.

All 3 speakers are also quick charging so when you’re running out of battery, you can rest up a little then the party resumes! And with the Battery Care Mode feature, it stops the speaker to reach 100% charge to increase its battery lifespan.

Get your own Sony X-Series Speaker and Live Life Loud now! The XP700 retails for P21,999, XP500 priced at P16,999, and the XG500 for P21,999.

Avail now in all Sony Centres or Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide! You may also opt to checkout our official Sony stores in Lazada and Shopee

For full information on Sony’s X-Series Portable Wireless Speakers and other products, visit: https://www.sony.com.ph/electronics/wireless-speakers-docks/t/wireless-speakers

Don’t miss out on any updates, follow Sony Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.