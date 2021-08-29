Sony Philippines holds Gear Upgrade Deals for your content creation needs

If you’re looking to upgrade your content with a better quality, you can never go wrong with Sony’s ZV-1 that provides a much better image and video output with its large sensor and wide-aperture fixed zoom lens. The ZV-1 delivers clear images with fine details even in low-light situations.

Its One Push Product Showcase button is also one of the crowd favorites! You don’t need to do the usual gesture of covering the background with your hands when showcasing products for it to focus – just place the object in front and near the camera and in a snap, it’s already clear.

The ZV-1’s vari-angle screen lets you record videos and capture photos vertically, export the files to your smartphone, and upload it straight to your social media. It is fast, easy, and hassle-free!

To transfer your files, just download the Imaging Edge App, free for both IOS and Android.

This August, aside from Sony’s ZV-1, you can also score special discounts and freebies on other content creation essentials from Sony that deliver high-quality output.

Avail the ZV-1 and other content creation essentials in Sony Authorized Camera Dealers nationwide! Promo runs until August 31.

