Sony Philippines unveils the BRAVIA A80J, second in their newest XR Series line-up

The long wait is over! Immerse yourself in a smooth and in-depth entertainment experience when you watch your favorite content because the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 4K OLED TV is now available in selected Sony Centres and Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide.

The BRAVIA OLED XR A80J series is part of Sony’s newest Cognitive Intelligence TVs that comes in 3 sizes – 77 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches.

This BRAVIA XR series is powered by the Cognitive Processor XRTM, Sony’s newest technology that uses a completely new processing method, designed to replicate the way our brains think and respond. It provides a revolutionary experience that completely immerses its viewers in their favorite content.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Cognitive Processor XRTM understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world

XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes

Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)2 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound

Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

Get the Sony BRAVIA A80J OLED TV from Sony Authorized Dealers near you! Suggested Retail Price of the 77” size is Php 277,799, 65” size SRP is Php 155,599, and SRP of the 55” size is Php 133,399. You may also checkout our official Sony stores in Lazada and Shopee.

Don’t miss out on any updates and announcements, follow Sony Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.