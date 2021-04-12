To Celebrate Pets Day, Sony Pictures launches “Monster Pets” Short for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

In the short film, Monster Pets, Drac’s lovable, monster-sized puppy, Tinkles, has more energy than ever and just wants to play ball! Unfortunately, Drac is too busy juggling his duties at the hotel, so he is determined to find a monster pet companion for his huge furry friend. After a series of mismatches, Drac’s plan goes awry when Tinkles chooses a very unlikely companion.

Executive produced by Hotel Transylvania’s franchise creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, along with Michelle Murdocca; directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, written by Jennifer Kluska and produced by Christian Roedel; the short film has launched online to celebrate Pets Day this upcoming weekend.

“What would it be like if the Drac Pack all owned pets? We couldn’t be more excited to jump back into the world of Hotel Transylvania, and explore all the fun and lovable frustrations of pets through a monster lens,” said Monster Pets directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. “What happens when your golden retriever is 5 stories tall? Or your chihuahua breathes fire? Being able to introduce an all-new group of characters in Monster Pets who are just as funny and weird as the Drac Pack was an absolute blast. We hope audiences enjoy the short, and look forward to seeing the monster pets make an appearance in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania: Transformania!”

“This short has been a labor of love from the teams at Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, and we’re pleased that we can bring heartfelt laughter to families around the world in this time,” added Christian Roedel, Monster Pets producer. “The Hotel Transylvania franchise is all about family, and it has been an honor to work alongside our newest members Jennifer and Derek, the amazing directing duo who will take the reins for this exciting new chapter.”

And don’t miss the final chapter of the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, coming soon to cinemas this 2021.