Sony’s XP500 Portable Wireless Speaker keeps your fun going through its Powerful Party Sound

Don’t you just love it when you can enjoy powerful music non-stop and with no distractions? It’s about time that you upgrade to a speaker that is loaded with premium features and yet remains to be pocket-friendly that is worthy of your investment!

Sony’s XP500 is one of the powerful speakers in its newest X-series lineup that lets you play any song, any style, anytime! Whether you’re relaxing in your living room or partying in your garden, it will give you a superb sound and plenty of fun features.

It lets you enjoy a Powerful Party Sound perfect for all kinds of music brought by the combination of front tweeter and woofers delivering a punchy and deep sound with clear vocals and a crisp surround-sound feel.



You can also take the music you love anywhere, hassle-free! It is built with a comfortable handle so you can easily grab it and go to where the party is.

When you’re jamming with your friends in the balcony or at the park, rain will never stop your session as the XP500 features an IPX4 water-resistant level, so you don’t have to worry that the speaker will get damaged easily when splashed with water.

If you and your friends are karaoke fanatics, you will certainly love and enjoy this portable wireless speaker where you can just plug in your microphone cord, pick a song, and give it everything you got! With two inputs, you can even plug in a guitar and use the XP500 as an amp.

Sony’s XP500 also features a long battery life so you can enjoy your bonding moments longer. On a full charge, you can play non-stop music for 20 hours and if you find yourself short of time in your next session, its Quick Charging will give you up to 80 minutes of play on just a 10-minute charge.

Make more of your music and LIVE LIFE LOUD now! Get the Sony SRS-XP500 for only P16,999 in all Sony Centres or Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide! Click here to locate stores near you or you may also opt to checkout our official Sony stores in Lazada and Shopee.