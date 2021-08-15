Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Lhuillier, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Jorge Moragas celebrates 5th centenary of first round-the-world voyage

Philippine Ambassador to Spain, Philippe Jones Lhuillier visited Noja, Spain recently with Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines, Jorge Moragas to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world expedition led by the Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan alongside Juan Sebastian Elcano.

The two ambassadors were welcomed by the Mayor of Noja, Miguel Angel Ruiz Lavin and several members of the Municipal Corporation at the town hall. The visit signifies the continuous good relationship between Spain and the Philippines and the nations’ exchanges of shared cultural resources.

During the visit, Ambassador Lhuillier shared the Philippine Government plans of working on a Philippine Catedra with Universidad Complutense de Madrid to enhance external relations between the two countries. During the Day 2 of the commemoration, presentations focused on “The Hispanic Philippines following the first Circumnavigation journey highlighted the relations between the Philippines and Spain.” To conclude the day’s events, the ambassadors visited the Lafuente Archive, showcasing collections and documentaries on contemporary arts.