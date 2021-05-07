Red Ribbon’s special ways to say “I’m proud of you, Mom!” this Mother’s Day

Heroes are meant to be celebrated, and there’s no person more deserving of this recognition than our mothers. They have made sure that the whole family is safe and healthy during the pandemic, which is not an easy feat considering that motherhood in this time requires a lot more patience, resilience, and hard work. Thanks to her ceaseless love and sacrifice, mom manages to pull through and ensures that everyone is well looked out and cared for amidst these tough times.

Thus, this Mother’s Day, “I’m proud of you, Mom!” is perhaps one of the less spoken but most relevant messages that your mom deserves to hear. There’s nothing more special in expressing it than with one of Red Ribbon‘s delectably beautiful cakes. To complement your special cake gift, here are some ideas for your mom’s special day.

Cook for her

Moms usually do all the cooking at home, so let her take a break and make her favorite ulam for Mother’s Day. End the feast with a luscious Black Forest Cake, a chocolate fudge cake covered in fluffy cream and chocolate shavings, and topped with Maraschino cherries.

Write a heartfelt letter

Whether it’s handwritten or posted on social media, letters never go out of style. Make the gift sweeter by adding a Yema Caramel chiffon cake, made with creamy yema caramel icing and filling, and garnished with toasted cashew nuts.

Spend the day watching K-dramas

Let mom sit back and join her in binge-watching K-dramas while enjoying a slice of the new Mango Sunrise cake. It’s made from soft chiffon cake layered and topped with mango cream and mango chunks, perfect for enjoying her happy pill shows.

Go online window shopping

Treat mom to gifts that she’s always wanted—be it clothes or small trinkets that make her look & feel ever-blooming. While doing so, gift her an Ube Bloom Cake, made with real ube halaya and filling, and coated with white frosting and ube crumble.

Prepare an afternoon pampering session

Let her relax and take that much deserved break while listening to her favorite music at home, sipping her favorite drink and enjoying it with Red Ribbon’s all-new Ube Mousse, made with layers of ube halaya, cream cheese and topped with cream and grated cheese.

Celebrations and Gifting Made Easy with Red Ribbon’s Online Store & ReGALO services

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we all need a convenient and safe way to give her that sumptuous cake to celebrate her special day. Red Ribbon has made it easy and safe for you to order your favorite cakes and pastries with the NEW Red Ribbon Online Store. Through the Online Store, you can:

Book your orders for delivery or pick-up on the same day or in advance. Orders can be placed as early as 7 days ahead.

Orders can be placed as early as 7 days ahead. You can pay safely and go cashless through any of the Online Store’s various cashless payment options (Visa, Mastercard, JCB of PayMaya).

Delivery services are available in select stores in Metro Manila, Montalban, Canlubang, Imus, Silang, Trece Martires, Baliuag, Olongapo City, Cebu City, and Davao City while pickup and e-gifting transactions are available in all branches nationwide.

For those spending Mother’s Day away from home, try the NEW Red Ribbon ReGALO eGift Card to make her feel extra special this Mother’s Day! This electronic gift card is the perfect present for moms as they can use this to redeem any of the ten (10) delectable round cakes and sweet rolls at any Red Ribbon store nationwide. Available through Messenger, you can choose from any of the 10 product eGift Cards available, pick from different card design themes, and even have a personalized message sent with the eGift Card real-time via SMS and/or email. Red Ribbon ReGALO eGift Card is also available in the new Red Ribbon Online Store.

With delicious cakes and heartwarming gestures, moms will surely feel the love and gratitude for being one of our hardworking modern-day heroines. Order your Mother’s Day cakes and pastries safely & conveniently now through the NEW Red Ribbon Online Store at redribbononline.com or the NEW Red Ribbon ReGALO e-Gifting service via Messenger or search for Red Ribbon Bakeshop. Alternatively, you may visit our stores or call our Delivery Hotline #87777, chat with RIA on Messenger, or order through the GrabFood and foodpanda apps. For the complete list of Red Ribbon stores, click this link: https://stores.jfc.com.ph/redribbon.php