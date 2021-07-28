“Speed Past Power” in Pursuit of Extreme Performance with New POCO X3 GT

POCO, a popular technology brand among the world’s young techies, today announced to global debut of POCO X3 GT, a performance speedster designated for entertainment and mobile gaming. It will be available soon in multiple regions, including Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Starting at PHP 15,990, POCO X3 GT boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip with Dual 5G SIM, 120Hz DynamicSwitch DotDisplay, a high-resolution 64MP triple camera, and—for the first time ever on POCO smartphones—67W Turbo Charging technology to rapidly charge its 5000mAh(typ) high-density battery. Plus, POCO X3 GT is built tough, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ prevents most scratches and cracks.

“X series is one of POCO Global’s three available product series, and it’s gaining massive popularity. As of now, we’ve shipped more than 8.8 million* POCO X-series phones globally with our two X models, POCO X3 Pro and POCO X3 NFC. And as of July 25th, 2021, POCO has shipped a total of 20 million* smartphones since the initial launch of POCO F1 in 2018,” said Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global. “And we’re excited to continue delivering on our customers’ expectations with POCO X3 GT, a true powerhouse capable of the demanding mobile gaming and flagship entertainment experience.”

Extreme performance powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1100

POCO X3 GT introduces multiple POCO X-series firsts. Under the hood, POCO X3 GT is a beast that’s equipped with MediaTek’s flagship-level Dimensity 1100 5G chipset. Dimensity 1100 stands out to deliver a faster CPU and better connectivity. This is developed on the back of a 6nm chipset, the first POCO smartphone equipped with this power-efficient flagship process technology. Power up a favorite game and be blown away by the leap in speed and efficiency. POCO X3 GT operates on the latest four powerful Arm Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. This CPU architecture, combined with an improved nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU running at 836MHz, brings more high-fidelity gaming to the device. Plus, you’re well connected with an integrated 5G modem, dual SIM card slots, and WiFi 6 support.

Meanwhile, POCO X3 GT remains cool throughout thanks to LiquidCool Technology 2.0, the flagship-level liquid cooling that ensures long-lasting performance. To top this off, UFS 3.1’s blazing fast performance makes accessing and saving files lightning fast, so you can do more and do it faster.

Experience immersive entertainment without interruption

The first POCO phone to feature 67W Turbo Charging, charging from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes**, POCO X3 GT is designed to endure and react to the most demanding content. Its massive 5000mAh (typ) battery, keeps users powered all day, while its high-end display with flagship-level 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate makes POCO X3 GT highly responsive so users will never miss a beat. DynamicSwitch** from 30Hz to 120Hz intelligently adjusts refresh rate to match the needs of each content, largely optimizing power consumption.

POCO X3 GT has been tested to perform reliably even in high temperatures, while its display is Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ – a leading display material that’s highly resistant to drops and scratches and arriving for the first time in a POCO phone.

To enhance user experience, POCO X3 GT comes with practical features users will enjoy day-to-day, such as multifunctional NFC*** and the flagship-level X-axis linear motor for a better haptic experience with every vibration of the device.

Playback breathtaking footage captured by 64MP Triple Camera

POCO X3 GT’s cutting-edge features come together and shine through its versatile 64MP triple camera, including a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. With this set up, capture not just Pro Time-Lapse shots and select the best shots from a burst of photos with AI Shutters, but also shoot like a pro with ample video recording features that’ll empower users with tools to rival the look and feel achieved by professional vloggers. These include real-time bokeh video, while HDR video recording on both the front and rear cameras can capture a wide range of colors and depth. Once that perfect shot is recorded, one of 8 cinematic movie filters can be applied, or users can select from one of five vlog templates.

When viewing their favorite entertainment formats, users will be mesmerized by realistic stereo sound. Flagship-level dual speakers certified by Dolby Atmos® offer an immersive audio-visual experience.

Upgrade your style with three premium colors

POCO X3 GT has been freshly designed to showcase a more refined, premium look. The rounded edges and lightweight design, weighing only 193g with a thickness of 8.9mm, offers a comfortable grip. POCO X3 GT is available in three stylish color- Stargaze Black provides a classic glossy finish, while Cloud White and Wave Blue give a dash of personality in contemporary design.

POCO X3 GT will be available in two variants. The 8GB+128GB variant will retail at PHP 15,990 while the 8GB+256GB will be sold at PHP 17,990 exclusively via Lazada. Both will be available for purchase at an early bird price of PHP 14,990 and PHP 15,990 respectively on August 3 for the Global Open Sale and the August 10 for the Local Sale.

*POCO internal data as of July 2021

**DynamicSwitch: 30Hz/48Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz

***NFC functions may vary in some markets.