Spend V-Day with your favorite oppa-unnie duo with a Samsung Smart TV

Staying in for Valentine’s Day? Wine, dine, and relax with a K-drama marathon, whether it’s with your significant other or even by yourself.

Feel all the kilig from your favorite oppa and unnie this season of love with Samsung and Viu. With every purchase of select Samsung TVs, you’ll get 1-year free Viu Premium subscription, so you can binge watch favorite K-entertainment content on the big screen uninterrupted and ad-free.

Let these K-drama couples further tickle the hopelessly romantic in you. Love is in the air on V-Day with these rom-com favorites on Viu:

Lee Dong Wook & Jo Bo Ah | Tale of the Nine-Tailed

The epic and swoon-worthy romance in the Tale of the Nine-Tailed starts when Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), a producer, seeks Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), a mystical fox-like creature known as a gumiho, after she recognizes him as the one who saved her life from years back. This K-drama’s narrative is mixed with fantasy, action, thriller, and of course, romance.

Lee Joon Gi & IU | Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Exclusive on Viu, this popular Korean drama follows the love story of Hae-Soo (IU) and Wang So (Lee Joon-Gi). Their love story begins when Hae-Soo travels back in time to the Goryeo era during a solar eclipse. Rebellious and angsty, she meets Wang So, whom people fear. From bickering to falling in love, the chemistry of the two will make your heart feel a-flutter.

Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young | What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Based on a novel by Jung Kyung Yoon, the story features Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), an ambitious Vice Chairman of a major conglomerate company, and Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), his brilliant secretary who resigns after working for him for nine years. Surprised, Young Joon then does everything he can to make Mi So stay by his side causing romance to stir between the pair. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young will have your heart crushed and revived repeatedly in between bouts of laughter and kilig moments.

Moon Ga Young & Cha Eun Woo | True Beauty

First on Viu, this ugly duckling story revolves around Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) who turns into their school’s prettiest girl after mastering the art of makeup. She then promised never to show her bare face to anyone, that is, until Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), the school’s handsome but standoffish heartthrob, sees it. This revelation followed by more twists and turns, then leads to them falling madly in love with each other.

A romantic and cinematic experience at home is possible with a Samsung Smart TV. You’ll be throwing finger hearts at your favorite Korean couple as you enjoy the upscaling feature of the Samsung Crystal UHD (2020) which not only captures and enhances true picture quality along with customizable audio modes, but also comes pre-installed with the Viu app.

Bring your K-drama marathons to the next level with Samsung. Promo runs until March 31, 2021. Head to your nearest Samsung authorized dealer today!