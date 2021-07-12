Spend Your First Paycheck on these Work Must-Haves at Shopee 7.15 Mega Payday Sale

Congratulations on finally taking your first steps towards a thriving career! Adulting can feel nerve-racking and overwhelming, but as long as you’re willing to learn, you’ll do just fine.

Now that you’re earning money for the first time, one of the first things you need to master is handling your finances. When you’re earning regularly, it can be incredibly tempting to overspend. But there’s a way to balance treating yourself and spending your money wisely. Start following the 50/30/20 budgeting framework with your very first paycheck: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings.

Another thing: you’ll need to invest in work must-haves, but make sure to maximize your sweldo by buying the best products at the best prices and checking for discounts and rewards on Shopee.

For all you fresh grads, here’s a quick survival guide for your first job:

Don’t forget to protect your eyes from blue light

You’ll be spending hours on end staring at the computer screen, so make sure to protect your eyes. Aside from following the 20-20-20 rule, use MetroSunnies Caesar Specs to shield your peepers from the harmful effects of blue light.

Save money on makeup by going for a multitasking product

Look instantly put-together for all meetings with GRWM Cosmetics Lid, Cheek, & Lip Tint, a multitasking makeup must-have. Use your fingers to pat on this velvety-matte tint, which comes in a universally flattering coral shade, on to your eyelids, cheeks, and lips.

Use a high-quality bag that can withstand long commutes and heavy laptops

Carry all your valuables in this sleek Delsey Laumiere Satch. With its 3D padded compartment, TSA combination padlock, and 5-year worldwide guarantee, it’s definitely an investment that’ll last you for years to come.

Make a good first impression with a classic watch

Every young professional needs a staple timepiece. Go for a classic one, such as Casio Leather Strap Watch. It’ll lend all your outfits a sophisticated touch—and more importantly, help you stay on top of deadlines and meetings!

Never underestimate the effect of proper lighting on productivity

Working late? Illuminate your workspace with Philips Geo Taco. It features an anti-sliding rubber under the clamp, a silent gooseneck for a quiet and smooth light redirection experience, three dimming levels, and a built-in lithium battery which can last up to 15 hours.

Keep it professional on casual Fridays

Ready for casual Fridays? Slip into this soft, comfy cotton INSPI Boat Neck Shirt, which comes in several colors. Simply throw a blazer on top if you’ve also got a meeting or two lined up for the day.

