Shop the best gifts at foodpanda shops to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Feb-ibig is in the air!

Make a playlist, prepare an irresistible gift, and turn your place into something delightful. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, look no further as foodpanda shops offers well-thought-out gifts for all your loved ones. Check out the perfect gifts you can get within 30 minutes or less:



Candy Corner

Sweets for my sweet, sugar for my honey! Indulge in Candy Corner’s lovely confections. With over 300 varieties of confectionery choices, you can’t have too many Fini Triple Layered Heart Gummy (p293.25, 300g), Brown and Haley Dark Roca Buttercrunch (P344.71, 139g), or Sconza Sugar-Free Milk Chocolate (P358.80, 250g) that are perfect for your beau or your favorite child.



Human Nature

An easy way to create an excellent Valentine’s ambience is with Human Nature’s assortment of choices from Health & Wellness, Household Items, and more. This shop is the perfect choice if you’re looking for care packages as a gift. Top picks are Tea Tree Oil (P295, 30 ml) for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and Human Nature Liquid Detergent (P324.75, 950ml) which is a certified favorite it’s gentle and 100% plant-based foaming ingredients among many others.



Tiny Buds Baby Naturals

Give a gift that is natural and full of love. Splurge on Tiny Buds’ special package such as the Tiny Buds Rice Baby Powder 50g (₱135), Tiny Buds After Bites 20g (P185), and Baby Toothgel in Cherry flavor 55g (P105).

Marks and Spencer

Even if you stay home, dress up your space and your table with Marks and Spencer’s wide selections of wines, biscuits and cookies, herbal & fruits teas, plus chocolate and malted beverages. Make a beautiful spread with wine deals of the month that starts from P495. When it comes to biscuits and cookies, Extremely Chocolate (P290) or Malted Biscuit (P80) taste like fresh out of the oven.

However, if you are thinking of preparing a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner celebration, foodpanda shops has a wide variety of stores such as Merry Mart, Liana’s, and 7-Eleven which can help you prepare with utmost comfort and convenience at home.

Bonus? foodpanda is making the deal even sweeter by offering a special voucher for your Valentine’s shopping. Enjoy P50 off on your foodpanda shops order by using the code CASHLESS50 that is valid for all online payments.

This Valentine’s Day, don’t face the stress on how to pull-off a surprise, head to the foodpanda website or download the app (available in AppStore and Google Play) to buy your Valentine’s gift through foodpanda shops while chilling in the comfort of your home with your significant other!