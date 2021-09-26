SSS extends its July 2021 contribution payment deadline for regular employers to September 30

The Social Security System (SSS) extends its payment deadline for the July 2021 contributions of regular employers from 31 August 2021 to 30 September 2021.

SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said the extension is in consideration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)that was implemented for a certain period in the National Capital Region (NCR), and other provinces, cities, and municipalities in the country during the month of August 2021.

Post-dated checks of employers with approved installment proposals that fall due in July and August 2021 that remain undeposited due to community quarantine restrictions will also be deposited on September 30.

However, payment deadlines of regular employers for the applicable months after July 2021 will follow their regular schedule, which is the last day of the month following the applicable month. In case the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may be made on the next working day.

For example, contributions of regular employers and their employees for the applicable month of August 2021 can be paid until 30 September 2021, while their contributions for the applicable month of September 2021 can be paid until 2November 2021, since October 31 is a Sunday and November 1 is a special non-working holiday.

Meanwhile, the payment deadline for the July 2021 contributions of household employers, and self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse (SE/VM/NWS), and land-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members will remain the same.

Household employers and SE/VM/NWS members’ deadline of remittance is the last day of the month following the applicable month or calendar quarter. On the other hand, land-based OFW members may pay their contributions for the applicable months of January to September of a given year until December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year until January 31 of the following year. In case the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may be made on the next working day.

For instance, household employers, and SE/VM/NWS members may pay their July, August, and/or September 2021 contributions until 2 November 2021, since October 31 is a Sunday and November 1 is a special non-working holiday.

“As our government continues to implement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which includes limiting face-to-face contact, we highly encourage our members and employers to use our various online facilities for their SSS payment transactions,” Ignacio said.

SSS payment channels can be accessed at https://bit.ly/SSSPayments, while information about the various SSS online services is available at http://bit.ly/expreSSS.