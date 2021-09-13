5 Easy Ways to Maximize Your Money When You Start Your Holiday Shopping at Shopee’s Sep 15 Payday Sale

It’s already September, and you know what that means—the beloved and uniquely Filipino tradition of counting down to Christmas Day has begun! Aside from setting up our lights and trees, listening to festive jingles, and planning (virtual) reunions once the -ber months set in, we’ve also made it a habit to gear up for some intense early holiday shopping. After all, Filipinos are known not just for our love of Christmas, but for our generous spirit as well.

During these times, it’s more important than ever to spread joy to friends and family. If you’re wondering how to do so safely and conveniently without breaking the bank, read on for a few holiday shopping tips that you can use at Shopee’s upcoming Sep 15 Payday Sale:

Take advantage of Shopee’s multiple monthly sales

To score major price drops and deep discounts, make sure to schedule your holiday shopping around sales. Mark your calendar during Shopee’s payday sales every 15th and 30th of the month. Each sale has its own exciting perks and promos that will make shopping more exciting and rewarding. At the upcoming Sep 15 Payday Sale, for instance, you can enjoy promos such as free shipping with no minimum spend, 50% bills cashback exclusively with ShopeePay, and ₱150 off vouchers.

Shop at midnight

Worried about missing out on vouchers? Get first dibs on the best promos by shopping at midnight. Add all the items to your cart beforehand, log on to your Shopee app from 12:00 to 2:00 AM, and check out with your vouchers. You can go to bed and sleep soundly knowing you scored the best deals.

Stack your vouchers

For you to get your money’s worth, you have to get yourself fully acquainted with the app’s features. Always check your home page and click on icons such as Free Shipping and Cashback for vouchers you can collect. Then stack these vouchers upon checking out for even bigger discounts. Remember to diligently check the voucher terms and conditions.

Follow your favorite brands in-app

Eyeing that brand-new smartphone for dad or that luxurious skincare set for mom? Head on over to your favorite brand’s page on Shopee Mall and hit that “Follow” button to receive announcements about new products, exclusive discounts, flash sales, and more. Make sure your notifications are turned on. Otherwise, someone else might just beat you to those deals!

Pay with ShopeePay for great savings on load, bills, and essentials

For more savings, here’s a handy little hack: use ShopeePay, an all-in-one e-wallet that you can use to Buy Load, Pay Bills, and Scan to Pay at thousands of merchants nationwide. Avail of promos such as up to 50% off on mobile load; up to 50% bills cashback when you pay your bills at Meralco, Maynilad, PLDT, Globe, and more; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals for Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and many more when you scan to pay in-store. This September 14, you also get a chance to win ₱15,000 when you top up your ShopeePay wallet with a minimum of ₱500. Top up through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners to enjoy safe and hassle-free transactions during the holidays.

With these shopping hacks, you can score the best deals and allocate some extra cash towards your shopping budget. Enjoy splurging on your loved ones!