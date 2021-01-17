Start your pet parenting journey with Royal Canin Club

New year, new pet? If one is thinking of adopting a new furry friend soon, then The Royal Canin Club is the best platform and source of information for every aspiring pet parent out there.

Recognizing that a solid health foundation is a key to pets’ full and happy life, Royal Canin Philippines‘ new campaign puts the focus on kittens and puppies and the ways that pet owners can give their babies the healthiest Start of Life through proper care and nutrition.

As the new year begins, Royal Canin is emphasizing its commitment to pets’ well-being in their full life cycle, particularly our pets’ first year of growth and development in the Royal Canin Club app. The rewards app is set to provide comprehensive knowledge, tips, quizzes, and Royal Canin product recommendations to new pet owners or those thinking of a new addition to their fur family. With more people adopting pets in the past year due to the quarantine, Royal Canin Club will be a useful resource for many new pet owners or seasoned fur parents who are just now taking care of puppies and kittens.

“Our pets’ health at the start of life will define how they grow and live. Like how we put extra attention to the well-being of human babies, the same principle applies to how we should care for our pet puppies and kittens who are just beginning to adapt to the world,” says Adriann Eusebio, Royal Canin Philippines’ country head.

Royal Canin’s Start of Life commitment will also be rolled out on-ground, with their pet recruitment program called Starter Hub. Customers who get a new pet from Cartimar or Tiendesitas will be directed to the Royal Canin Starter Hub, where they will be given a Royal Canin Starter Kit containing a primer on proper care for pets, as well as welcome gifts and exciting vouchers.

Keep your eyes open, as at the beginning of this year pet owners can avail of full-size Royal Canin pet food for their fur babies in exchange for their points.

As an authority in pet care and nutrition, Royal Canin continuously updates its website with information on pet healthcare specific to puppies and kittens, which aims to help at the beginning of every pet owners’ journey. New fur parents can easily access information supported by our in-house vets and scientific communications team to assist in the day to day management of their pets’ health. This includes discussions on how to prepare pet owners and their families for the newest addition to their household, what to expect during the first 24 hours together, and how to transition their diet from Puppyhood and Kittenhood. Additionally, Royal Canin helps prepare pet parents for their new pets’ start of life.

“Start of Life is the latest campaign that underscores our advocacy of proper pet ownership. We believe that starting our pets early on healthy practices gives them a fuller life in the long run. That is what Royal Canin espouses not just with our products, but with the resources and guidance we provide through our different channels,” adds Eusebio.

The app is now available for download on Google Play Store or the iOS App Store, and contains resources on proper diet and nutrition, digestive health, neonatal to ageing care, skin and coat care, training, and understanding pet behavior. Users can also accumulate points through the app when they purchase Royal Canin products from partner stores.