Stay Active Your Way with UNIQLO’s Sport Utility Wear Collection

UNIQLO launches its latest Sport Utility Wear collection. This new lineup is designed for both working out and everyday activities. The clothes are easy to wear and care for, and can be used as casual wear thanks to its urban athleisure aesthetic.

“There is a growing demand for sports and outdoor apparel, spurred by an increase in interest in health and wellness. We also recognize the need for clothing that can be used for multiple occasions. UNIQLO’s answer to that is our Sport Utility Wear collection. Each garment is a fusion of the functionality required by athletes, affordable price for everyone, and simple designs that can be easily worn by anyone,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO Philippines.

Below are some ways to style the Sport Utility Wear collection:

For grocery runs

Quick runs to the grocery need a look that is simple yet stylish. The DRY-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt comes in a wide range of colors, from vibrant green, pastel pink, and muted blue or black. The fabric dries sweat quickly and is silky to the touch. Pair this with the Ultra Stretch Active Airy Shorts. The stretchy fabric is complemented by increased breathability. Like the t-shirt, these shorts have quick drying capabilities.

The weather is unpredictable so bring the Pocketable UV Protection Parka. The water-repellent coating is perfect for rainy days, while the light material can be worn to protect the skin from the sun.

For fulfilling plantita duties

Those who’ve become plant parents know how tiring it can be to care for them. On days when the greenery needs to be watered, repotted, and moved around, it’s important to dress comfortably. The AIRism Seamless V Neck Long T-Shirt has a soft and luxurious feel. The AIRism technology makes the t-shirt moisture-wicking, sweat-absorbing, and heat-releasing, three important features when doing strenuous tasks. The Ultra Stretch Active Jogger Pants are also easy to move around in and quick-drying.

For doing renovations at home

Days spent at home give more time to assess surroundings and see what needs renovating or upgrading. Those who choose the do-it-yourself (DIY) route need the right clothing so they can rebuild their home with no fuss. The DRY-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt keeps the wearer feeling fresh all day. The t-shirt dries in roughly half the time of cotton, while strategically-placed mesh holes enhance breathability. The antibacterial and odor-neutralizing properties provide added comfort. UNIQLO’s Ultra Stretch Active Jogger Pants also come with DRY-EX technology and ultra-stretch material for an easy fit. The Pocketable UV Protection Parka can be worn for outdoor work.

For running errands

Running errands, especially multiple ones, can be exhausting so it’s important to dress appropriately. The DRY-EX Short Sleeve Polo Shirt comes in a breathable fabric and is stylish enough to be worn outside the house. Its quick-drying capabilities and antibacterial and odor-neutralizing functions makes this the ideal shirt for long days outdoors. The Ultra Stretch Active Shorts also has quick-drying features. It can be stretched in all directions, perfect for those on the go.