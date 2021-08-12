Planning a Siargao getaway? Stay with these Airbnb Superhosts for the ultimate island experience

The Philippines is home to more than 7,000 islands and it’s no surprise that some of the world’s most beautiful beach destinations can be found in the archipelago. While Boracay, Palawan and Cebu are well known amongst beach lovers and island hoppers, Siargao has been quietly making a name for itself. This year, Time Magazine hailed the surfing paradise as one of the World’s Greatest Places in 2021, alongside 99 other extraordinary destinations to explore.

Once an undiscovered hideaway for surfing enthusiasts, Siargao is now a growing tourist destination that has retained its quintessential island charm. The unique community fostered between locals, business owners, and tourists is what makes the Siargao experience so appealing — its one-of-a-kind energy draws guests back time and time again.

First-time visitors may be overwhelmed by the wide variety of activities to explore, restaurants to try and breathtaking scenery to capture. But fret not! Siargao is home to amazing Airbnb Hosts who go the extra mile to provide you with tips and tricks on how to live like a local, whether you’re planning to stay for the weekend or for a couple of months.

Tarzan’s Treehouse hosted by Julio and Cyd

Tarzan’s Treehouse is a passion-driven eco-friendly project by Hosts Julio and Clyd. Built mainly with natural materials including wood, bamboo and nipa, the treehouse offers floor-to-ceiling windows providing breathtaking views of the sea and lush palm trees all around. From the cosy hammock to attic bedroom and outdoor patio, guests will truly enjoy exploring every nook and cranny. What’s more, Julio and Clyd have jotted down a list of their favourite local suggestions including top restaurants, motor bike rentals and airport transfers in a small notebook awaiting you in the treehouse.

Modern Tropical Home hosted by Cecile and Mark

Nestled halfway between General Luna and Cloud 9, this beautiful two-storey residence hosted by Hosts Cecile and Mark is both comfortable and stylish, and comes furnished with a lounge, fully-equipped kitchen and dining room, and a gallery style loft bedroom with a spacious work desk on the second floor. Cecile and Mark live just next door, and are quick to attend to any guest requests and provide you with freshly picked coconuts daily. On top of it all, the stay comes with two of the friendliest dogs — Mowgli and Baloo — who can accompany you on long walks along the beach!

Native Beachfront Cabana hosted by Grace

Surrounded by palm trees and beautiful scenery, this rustic cabana is the perfect spot for family get-togethers. Enjoy private access to a secluded beach away from the hustle and bustle of Siargao, and gorgeous sea views at dawn and dusk. Host Grace and her family cook delicious local meals for their guests too, leaving you with a unique experience you’ll never forget.

Triangle Palms Native Villa hosted by Edward

Designed to resemble a traditional Filipino home, Triangle Palms’ villas will provide guests with a memorable experience filled with lush greens and birds chirping, and leave the place feeling rejuvenated. Host Edward will also provide you with a list of the best restaurants and attractions around the island, and arrange personalized island tours for a truly unforgettable island experience!

Mao Mao Surf hosted by Marco & Chara

Mao Mao Surf’s eco-friendly jungle huts come equipped with modern tropical interiors and surfboards for beach-loving guests. Situated just five minutes away from popular surf spots and restaurants but still far enough from the noise, guests can enjoy a cozy bonfire under the stars. Hosts Marco and Chara will serve up delicious breakfast every morning, and hook you up with awesome surf trainers for some serious wave lessons!

Airbnb hosts like Julio and Cyd, Cecil and Mark, Grace, Edward and Marco and Chara are sharing their places, stories and love for Siargao with the world through hosting. These Siargao Hosts, together with Airbnb’s community of passionate Hosts, are dedicated to creating a world where anyone can belong anywhere, providing healthy travel that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive and sustainable.

These Hosts have also all committed to Airbnb’s 5-step Enhanced Clean process, a set of standards developed in partnership with experts to ensure safety and peace of mind for guests.

For anyone interested in hosting with Airbnb and opening their homes to the world, Airbnb’s new platform upgrades have made it easier for anyone who wants to host. To explore more about hosting with Airbnb, get started at http://www.airbnb.com/host.

Note: All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.