Staycation safely with these exclusive hotel discounts

With the halfway point of 2021 fast approaching, we see the country steadily making progress towards economic recovery. Quarantine protocols are modified, and enjoyable facilities are reopening with maximum caution such as restaurants, gyms, spas, and even hotels.

Universal bank EastWest makes the staycation experience more worthwhile for its credit cardholders through exclusive discounts and perks with its hotel partners. “We care about the wellbeing of our customers, so if there is something we can do to help carve out valuable moments for them especially amid taxing times, we will do it,” EastWest FVP & Head of Credit Cards and Business Governance Mia P. Tamayo said.

EastWest credit cardholders get access to special benefits across a wide selection of top-notch hotels:

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar– Offers 40% off on published rates on all Standard Rooms and Casas inclusive of breakfast for two pax, a walking tour, kalesa and tramvia rides, beach and swimming pool access, and Wi-Fi. Groups of four may avail of the Beach Perfect Packages which, on top of their corresponding rooms and standard inclusions, also offer the use of the beach cabana with Php2,000.00 credits at Dapitan Bar, Php1,000.00 dining credits at all major food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and Php1,500.00 water activity credits. All guests are also entitled to a free appetizer for a minimum single receipt purchase of Php1,500.00 on food and beverage.

Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas and Resort – Offers 30% off on its villas with breakfast, welcome refreshments, a 24/7 butler service, and exclusive access to the resort and its partner facilities. Guests will also get 15% off on their total F&B bill at The Ambassador’s Reception and Nicci Pool Bar and Lounge.

Discovery Primea (for quarantine stays) – Offers a complimentary box of Tapenade pizza for guests who will stay in an Executive Suite for a minimum of seven nights, while those who stay in a Primea Suite for a minimum of seven nights will get two Tapenade pizza boxes.

Taal Vista Hotel – Offers room rates for as low as Php4,300.00/night with a breakfast buffet for two pax and a welcome kit with face masks, sanitizer, and alcohol wipes. Guests can also enjoy a 10% discount at the Veranda and Taza restaurants for a la carte meals, as well as a 20% discount at the Veranda buffet on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two Seasons Coron Island Resort & Spa – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast and roundtrip transfers for two pax with a minimum two-night stay, topped with 10% off your total F&B bill and 10% off on Narra Spa services.

Two Seasons Coron Bayside Hotel – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast for two pax, as well as 10% off your total F&B bill.

Two Seasons Boracay Resort – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast for two pax, as well as 10% off your total F&B bill.

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay – Offers an all-in four-day/three-night stay package inclusive of private round-trip air travel via AirTaxi.PH. Offer is inclusive of a luxurious stay at a Signature Beach Front Villa, daily breakfast for 2 pax, Php7,000 resort credits that can be used for dining, AUM Spa, and Sports and Leisure activities, 15% savings on Sports and Leisure activities and AUM Spa, and 50% savings on selected drinks from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at J’s Pool Bar.

The District Boracay – Offers a four-day/three-night stay in a Deluxe Room starting at Php4,900.00/night and includes breakfast, a massage, and a roundtrip transfer from and to Caticlan Airport for two pax. Guests can also enjoy 10% off on all F&B outlets for a minimum single receipt spend of Php1,000.00 as well as 10% off on Upperhouse Spa services.

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast for two pax. Guests can also enjoy 15% off on food & beverage, 5+1 on day tour packages, and 20% off on Amuma spa services plus a one-time 15-minute Amuma Sampler massage.

Bluewater Sumilon Beach Resort – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast and dinner for two pax as well as roundtrip boat transfers. Guests can also enjoy 15% off on food & beverage and 5+1 on day tour packages.

Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort – Offers 30% off on published rates on rooms inclusive of breakfast for two pax. Guests can also enjoy 15% off on food & beverage and 5+1 on day tour packages.

Acacia Hotel Davao – Offers its Deluxe Room at Php4,500.00/night inclusive of breakfast for two pax and offers 10% savings on the total F&B bill.

Hotels are already bouncing back and taking necessary precautions, making it safer to treat yourself and your loved ones to a relaxing staycation while observing physical distancing and standard safety protocols.