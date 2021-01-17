Step up to an even more affordable 4G smartphone experience with the new Nokia C1 Plus, first on Shopee

Building on the success of the previous C-series phones, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches a new addition to the family – the new Nokia C1 Plus, the lowest-priced 4G Nokia smartphone yet.

The Nokia C1 Plus elevates the standard of introductory smartphone experiences by bringing quality that you can truly feel. Fans can kick off the year with this reliable new smartphone, which is available in a blue colour variant and with 16GB of memory for only P3,590.

From January 18 to 24, Nokia phone fans can purchase the Nokia C1 Plus exclusively on Shopee. The Nokia C1 Plus will then be available in nokia.com/phones online store and leading retail stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide starting January 25.

With the Nokia C1 Plus, fans can enjoy sharp content throughout – high-quality selfies and videos, apps and texts that pop, and immersive entertainment — at the palm of the hand. The Nokia C1 Plus boasts style that lasts inside and out with its sleek, solid polycarbonate body that continues to honour the award-winning durability Nokia phones are known for and a 2,500mAh1 battery that you can rely on all day. Boosted by 4G, the experiences on the Nokia C1 Plus are smooth and powerful with data speeds up to 10 times faster than its predecessor. For added security and convenience, face unlock will give you – and only you – access to everything you need at just a glance. This new smartphone also features improved storage for all your important files.

The C-series aims to bring affordable smartphone experiences to everyone. The Nokia C1 Plus brings 4G connectivity to the introductory level of the C-series, ensuring richer smartphone experience to even more users around the world. It comes with Android 10 (Go edition), leaving plenty of room for your favourite things. With lighter apps and less bloatware, you can store up to 3,000 songs or 13 hours of HD video.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone that is truly accessible to all. With next-generation connectivity already out there, operators across the world are optimising their offerings, and 4G is being adapted as the new baseline, leaving many 2G and 3G markets vulnerable to uncertainty. With the new Nokia C1 Plus, we offer reassurance that your new smartphone will go the distance and certainty that you can trust it to connect anywhere.

Offering trust and reliability is what a Nokia smartphone is known for. Our manufacturing standards that give our phones the durability they are synonymous with are amongst some of the toughest in the world, and with the Nokia C1 Plus, you can really feel it. In a true testimony to this quality, our latest Android (Go edition) smartphone comes with a powerful front-facing flash, a large, crisp screen and HDR imaging in a durable, stylish package with an all-day battery. Building on the success of its predecessors with 4G, the Nokia C1 Plus takes full advantage of what Android 10 (Go edition) can offer, making it our lowest-cost 4G smartphone yet.”

Ravi Kunwar, Regional Head – Pan Asia HMD Global:

“Following the success last year of Nokia C1, launched for Filipino fans who aspire to switch from a feature phone to a smartphone, we have now launched the upgraded and more affordable Nokia C1 Plus, powered by 4G. As we gear up this year to recover from the challenges of the previous year, we’ve made sure that we are in step with the changing times and keep up with our customers’ demands and feedback across our portfolio; this launch is a testimony.”

Boost your creations and enjoy the view

The Nokia C1 Plus lets users dive right into 5.45 inches of HD+ clarity. Whether using apps, reading or watching videos, everything on the screen will be crisp and clean. The powerful front-facing flash will give users beautifully lit shots round the clock so to take your selfie game notches higher. The 5MP rear and front cameras supported by HDR imaging bring photos and videos to life whether they be food art or the next viral TikTok video.

Brilliant and reliable to the core

Featuring an all-day battery2, the Nokia C1 Plus guarantees hours of entertainment on the go without battery anxiety. And, staying true to the Nokia phone award-winning durability, this new smartphone is also made to last with its durable polycarbonate shell that is resistant to daily bumps and knocks yet looks sleek in a timeless design true to its Finnish roots. Following a rigorous manufacturing standard that requires more than 50 tests just for hardware durability, the Nokia C1 Plus assures fans that it’s just as strong on the outside as it is on the inside.

Lighter and faster with Android 10 (Go edition) and 4G

Android 10 (Go edition) gives users more security, more storage and more data saved each month, leaving the phone with plenty of space so fans can store up to 3,000 songs or 13 hours of HD video. With biometric face unlock, user information will be safer and easier to access. Plus, thanks to 4G connectivity, fans can take advantage of clearer calls, smoother performance and data speeds up to 10 times faster than 3G. Fans can also get the best out of the Google Go app such as Lens, which can quickly translate text using the camera or hear words read out loud.