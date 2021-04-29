Stylish, powerful battery and other awesome features that you can expect from the new vivo Y12s

Searching for a better performing device without the hefty price tag? Look no further than vivo Y12s with its sophisticated design, upgraded features, all without breaking the bank.

Unpack a load of surprises with the vivo Y12s, a value-for-money smartphone with sophisticated and top-notch specs. Its stylishness and ease of use is highlighted with a side-mounted finger unlock, a stunning 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display and a 5000mAh high-performance battery. The vivo Y12s retails at Php6,499 and is now available in vivo stores nationwide.

Leading global smartphone brand vivo continues to innovate by launching a mid-range phone that offers many surprises – the vivo Y12s.

The value-for-money device comes with a 5000mAh battery that can take your phone’s usability from morning to night. The phone’s performance is further enhanced with an 18W fast-charge feature that adds up more run time.

The vivo Y12s also leads today’s revolution of inexpensive yet good-looking smartphones. With an 8.41mm slim body and with stunning colors, Phantom Black and Glacier Blue, vivo Y12s makes unlocking and accessing your phone two times faster, easier, and more stylish with its side-mounted fingerprint technology.

Of course, nothing could make a phone more attractive than a striking display: vivo Y12s brings the ultra HD screen to entry-level smartphones with its 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display that offers a wide and immersive view for both videos and games.

For gamers, the vivo Y12s is supported with Multi-Turbo 3.0 boosters that optimizes graphics and reduces lag in games. The device also comes with FunTouch OS 11 (Android 10-based) that makes transfers seamless from one app to the next.

Devices like the vivo Y12s gives you a clear advantage in life, offering something that will make you feel like a winner with amazing specs for a budget-friendly price of Php6,499.

The vivo Y12s is now available in vivo stores nationwide. For more details on this new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y12s/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Y12s is also available for purchase at the following vivo online stores:

Lazada:

64GB Memory Card Bundle: http://bit.ly/vivo-Y12s-Bundle-LZD

Non-bundle: http://bit.ly/vivo-Y12s-LZD

Shopee:

64GB Memory Card Bundle: http://bit.ly/Y12s-Bundle-SHP

None-bundle: http://bit.ly/Y12s-SHP