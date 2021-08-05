8 Sulit Items Under ₱800 to Score at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Deals Sale

Haven’t tried shopping for flash deals on Shopee yet? You’re missing out on some of the most exciting discounts! If you’re currently shopping for essentials for the whole family, now is the perfect time to check out these limited-time deals.

At the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Deals Sale, which runs until August 8, you can enjoy the most sulit deals on food, skincare, pet care, and gadgets. Below, we’ve rounded up eight money-saving deals under ₱800, with some even going for as low as ₱8:

Prepare your pantry for the coming weeks by stocking up on snacks your kids can enjoy. Cal Cheese Wafer is made with real cheddar cheese and contains plenty of calcium. Serve with your children’s favorite orange juice.

If you prefer freshly baked homemade snacks, get a Hawaii Home Stand Mixer. Its high-performance motor makes less noise and mixes food efficiently, while its two attachments are perfectly designed for beating, whipping, and kneading.

All parents know how messy the house can get when the whole family’s at home. Use Summer Girl Wet Wipes to clean any spills, dirt, or mud with a few quick and easy swipes. Each wipe is made of thick, cottony soft material.

Protect the whole family with FamilyGuard Disinfectant. This aerosol spray combats unwanted odors and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Remember to use this to disinfect any deliveries before you open them.

Don’t forget to squeeze in a little self-care! Farmstay Aloe Face Mask helps hydrate, refresh, and rejuvenate dry skin. Leave this mask on for ten minutes for a smooth, moisturized complexion.

Make sure to give your fur babies some love, too. Lather them up with Madre de Cacao Pet Soap during baths to help remove mange and give their coat a healthy boost and shine.

Working out at home? Stay pumped for each session by blasting an uptempo playlist using Omthing In-Ear Headphones. It features ergonomic in-ear buds, intelligent wireless control, and a waterproof design.

Keep in touch with your colleagues using the ODSCN Webcam. With an effective resolution of 1932 * 1088 and a video frame rate of up to 30FPS, you can enjoy clear communication with your workmates.

To save more on your purchases, use ShopeePay to enjoy daily free shipping and coins cashback. Top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners. Get up to 50% cashback when you pay your electricity, water, and internet bills with ShopeePay. Enjoy ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more; 10% off on mobile load; and flash deals on mobile load & data for as low as ₱1.

Want more ShopeePay credits? To win up to ₱5,000 worth of ShopeePay credits, join the #BudolFinds challenge until August 8. Just buy products from the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Electronics, Beauty/Personal Care, and Home categories on Shopee. Shoot a creative 30-second review and include the hashtag #BudolFinds in the caption. For more details about the #BudolFinds challenge, visit https://shp.ee/u6vfw6j.

