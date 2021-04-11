Summer’s on Us: Escape with Samsung’s TV and Soundbar bundles

This summer, we have just the ticket you need to take a virtual vacation, jam at concerts, and explore new worlds in the comfort of your home, courtesy of the Samsung Summer’s on Us promo.

From April 1 to June 30, 2021, get a Samsung Crystal UHD TV and Soundbar bundle for as low as P29,999 when purchased via straight card or cash payment.

See new sights from around the world right at home in wonderful 4K resolution, and get an even more immersive audio experience by pairing the TV with an equally powerful soundbar. With Samsung’s Smart TV features, get ready to have endless content to explore on Netflix, Viu, YouTube, and more!

Samsung’s TV and Soundbar bundle offers are available in participating Samsung Authorized dealers nationwide. Don’t miss out on great home entertainment for less this summer, and escape the heat without stepping out!