Sunplay Skin Aqua offers protection from the sun and blue light

How much sunscreen should you apply on your face and body to avoid sunburn and skin damage brought about by sun exposure, which could result in fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles?

For the face, squeezing sunscreen along the length of two fingers is the right amount. Sunscreen should also be reapplied every two hours.

Sunplay Skin Aqua has everything you want from your sun protection products. These sunscreens offer high sun protection indices and contain skin-friendly ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Aloe Extract and Collagen. This means that aside from sun protection, Sunplay Skin Aqua products can also be your daytime moisturizer and/or makeup primer because they’re light in texture, leave no white cast and don’t contain mineral oil and fragrance. A bonus: They don’t sting your eyes when you sweat.

Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel offers SPF50 PA++++ protection and contains Hyaluronic Acid and nine other moisturizing ingredients in a hydrating gel that is absorbed quickly into skin for a weightless feel. This sunscreen has no parabens, no colorants, and no mineral oil.

Skin Aqua UV Watery Essence offers UVA/UVB protection with SPF50 PA+++ combined with Hyaluronic Acid, Sunflower Seed Oil and Rosemary Leaf Extract to hydrate and moisturize skin. It also prevents moisture loss due to daily sun exposure. This ultra-light liquid formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly with its lightweight non-greasy feel. It has no parabens, colorants and mineral oil.

Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel and Watery Essence are perfect for the outdoors and those staying indoors because they’re very lightweight without any sticky or tacky feel.

If you’re looking for sunscreen that can be a makeup primer, Skin Aqua UV Tinted Base has a natural light shade that helps to even and brighten your skin tone. It protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays with SPF50 PA+++ and also offers blue light protection. This tinted base also contains concealer powder to help your makeup apply better and stay on longer on your skin.

Sunplay Skin Aqua is made by the same company that produces Sunplay Kids, which has a gentle formula that makes it suitable for daily use. Sunplay Kids has Solarex-3, an advanced technology that provides a 3-in-1 defense system against sun damage, skin aging and dryness cause by UV Rays. Sunplay Kids isn’t for kids only. This is a very popular sunscreen that many influencers have included in their list of recommended sunscreens.

