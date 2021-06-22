Sunplay Skin Aqua offers the best UVA/UVB protection

Sunscreen is the one beauty product you should never forego no matter how hectic life is. It should be the last step in your morning skincare routine, whether you’re going out or staying at home.

If you don’t like using sunscreen because it’s sticky and feels tacky on your skin, go for a water-based formula like Sunplay Skin Aqua, which is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and ideal for oily or combination skin. The Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreens dry into a clear finish without any white cast.

Sunplay Skin Aqua contains Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Amino Acids and other skin-caring ingredients that make it moisturizing but still light in texture. It doesn’t contain fragrance and mineral oil.

Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel SPF50+ and PA++++ has Hyaluronic Acid and nine moisturizing ingredients in a hydrating gel format that absorbs quickly into skin, leaving a weightless feel and a soft matte finish. This gel sunscreen has no parabens, colorants, and mineral oil.

Skin Aqua UV Watery Essence SPF50+ and PA++++ was developed with new advanced technology that provides a 3-in-1 UV defense system against sun damage, premature aging and dryness caused by UV rays. This watery essence was formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Sunflower Seed Oil and Rosemary Leaf Extract to hydrate and moisturize skin and prevent moisture loss from daily sun exposure. The ultra-light liquid formula spreads easily and absorbs quickly for a lightweight non-greasy feel. It has no parabens, no colorants, and no mineral oils.

Those who prefer more coverage will like Skin Aqua Sarafit UV Tinted Base with SPF50, PA+++ and blue light protection. The natural light shade helps to brighten the complexion and even out skin tone. It also contains concealer powder to help other makeup blend into your skin seamlessly.

Get up to 50% off selected Sunplay Skin Aqua products at Watsons until June 23. The promo is available at all Watsons stores and https://www.watsons.com.ph.

Don’t let the sun cause damage to your skin by getting the Sunplay Skin Aqua protection!