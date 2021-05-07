Super Stream launches summer edition to provide free access to new content on YouTube starting this May

Starting May 9, you can now access new content on YouTube as the platform, in collaboration with media partners and creators, launches a summer edition of Super Stream.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the whole family can watch hours and hours of binge-worthy Filipino favorites, including local blockbuster movies, hit shows, romance flicks, and more from media partners and creators including ABS-CBN, GMA, and Regal Entertainment.

“As part of our commitment to further enhance Filipinos’ viewing experience on YouTube, we continue to bring more editions of Super Stream including a summer special. We hope that viewers and families can enjoy this offering and make more memories this summer over the content they love while staying safe at home,” said Gabby Roxas, Marketing Head, Google Philippines.

The following videos and more will be available on the Super Stream channel starting May 9:

Week 1

Movies

Anak Ang Tanging Ina Mamu: And a Mother Too Call Center Girl Pinay Pie Four Sisters and a Wedding My Illegal Wife Barcelona: A Love Untold You are the One A Love Story Mama’s Girl My 2 Mommies Our Mighty Yaya My Valentine Girls When I Met U

TV Shows

Budoy Maalaala Mo Kaya (motherhood episodes) Tanging Yaman 100 Days to Heaven It Might Be You Magkaribal Way Back Home Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala My Dear Heart You’re My Home Magic Palayok Grazilda Anak ni Waray vs.Anak ni Biday Magkaagaw Ang Tanging Ina (the series) Pepito Manaloto Dear Uge Kakabakaba Adventures

Music

One Music Presents: Super Janella Star Music Concert Clips – The Best of Daniel Padilla

After May 9, new content will be added to the playlist weekly from May 16, May 23 to May 30. Start your summer marathon on YouTube with Super Stream now!