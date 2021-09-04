Monki joins ZALORA, The Swedish fashion brand expands its online presence to South-East Asia

In success of the brands already existing six stores in Malaysia and two in the Philippines, the Swedish fashion brand is thrilled to now expand their online offering to ZALORA. An exciting step, as the fashion and lifestyle site also enable Monki to break new ground in Singapore.

“We have a strong following in South-East Asia, which makes us excited about expanding our online offer

in this area together with ZALORA. We can’t wait to welcome our new customers into the Monki world!“ says Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Managing Director at Monki.

The brand aims to inspire everyone to express their own unique style and feel worthy just the way they are. Their mission is to empower young women across the globe to salute sisterhood while being brave, friendly and kind to the planet along the way.

Inspired by Asian-street style meets Scandi-cool fashion, the customers can expect on-trend collections with conscious materials in mind. Like the brands latest denim campaign featuring new jeans styles in bold prints, all made from organic cotton. And not to mention everything needed to complete any look – from the ultimate wardrobe essentials to stand-out accessories.

Monki will be available on ZALORA from late September in the Philippines, followed by Malaysia and Singapore later this fall.