Take it easy with these time-saving and stress-free living tips

Spending more time at home doesn’t mean that life is now less hectic. In fact, many people experience having to juggle more tasks than before. On top of this, even simple things like planning your family’s next meal can be quite tedious in today’s new normal set-up. The key is finding that perfect balance and maximizing the time for each activity to manage your daily routine well.

Here are some simple tips to take it easy and keep life stress-free:

Make a to-do list and prioritize tasks

Take stock of your daily activities and break them down into more manageable chunks. Note which items on your list are time-sensitive and need to be tackled first, then move down the line as your day progresses. Nothing beats the feeling of accomplishment after crossing them off after a long day. Having an organized to-do list helps you manage your tasks well so you can spend more quality time with your loved ones.

Maximize available technology

There are many innovative technologies that are designed to make life easier, from robot vacuums to online apps that help you save time. Having said that, planning your next meal shouldn’t be too time-consuming and stressful. If you’re out for errands or heading home from work, simply use the Order & Pick Up feature on the Jollibee App so you can skip waiting in line and get your favorites whenever, wherever.

Set (and respect) boundaries

Working online from home may often be misinterpreted as being accessible 24/7. Make sure that you have a healthy dialogue with your boss and colleagues to determine ideal work scenarios for the team. To address burnout, it’s best to set acceptable boundaries such as maximizing the usual office breaks and logging off at a reasonable time. This will allow you to have time for family, do some relaxing activities, or to pursue your hobbies.

Take time to breathe

The start of the pandemic had everyone adjusting to a new routine. But now that people have settled down, they can focus on their overall well-being. So, if you feel overwhelmed, take a much-needed break. Savor a snack, play a short online game, or maybe take a power nap if need be, so you can bounce back energized and more focused.

Of course, having delicious meals at the table never fails to cheer one up. Whether you enjoy it alone or with trusted company, having your favorite food can always fuel you to work better, productively.

Luckily, treating yourself and your family is now made easier with the Jollibee App’s new Order & Pick Up feature! Order ahead of time and pick up your Jollibee favorites at the counter or drive-thru window, or even request curbside pick-up from the friendly crew.

It only takes three easy steps: select store, select pick up time and date, and then order your meal. There’s no waiting time involved as the order is prepared and packed by the time you get to the store.

