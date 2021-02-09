Take Your Loved One on a Lavish Valentine’s Date at Century Park Hotel

0 comment

True love knows no boundaries. These unusual times have put everyone to a test but this coming Valentine’s Day, it is time to spark and celebrate that feeling once again. All those sweet and endearing moments have a place at Century Park Hotel in this new normal as we set up special dates that will fill both your hearts and tummies.

Get in the mood for love with our Eat-All-You-Can Valentine’s Day Lunch & Dinner at P1,995 net per person. Included among this gustatory offering are: roasted rib eye steak, your seafood favorites, and a wide selection of main dishes, appetizers and desserts. Your special date will get even lovelier with our Unlimited Wine for only P999 net per head. Enjoy all these and more for a limited time at the Café in the Park from February 13 (Dinner 6PM-10PM) to February 14, 2021 (Lunch 11AM-2PM & Dinner 6PM-10PM).

With all the stringent health and safety measures in place all over the hotel, you can relish every second of yet the most wonderful rendezvous with your loved one this year.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Chowking brings in double happiness for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day with free Choco Pao boxes

Team Orange 0 comments
Every year, Filipinos always look for different ways to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. And no occasion is complete without having a feast of great-tasting food. For February…

Valentine’s Day at New World Makati Hotel

Team Orange 0 comments Events
New World Makati Hotel beckons couples for a romantically indulgent all-you-can-eat lunch or dinner at Café 1228 on 14 February, as well as a decadent array of swoon-worthy sweet treats…

AirAsia fires up LOVE month with Together in a SNAP

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Though not considered an official holiday, for most Filipinos, Valentine’s day is beyond ordinary. It triggers all sorts of emotions: from being sappy to extremely romantic, over a hearty dinner…

Beko, a European home appliance brand, is now available nationwide

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
Home appliances are vital because they make our lives more convenient. The possibilities are endless. We use appliances to do chores, cook food, wash clothes, and many more. Everything is…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone