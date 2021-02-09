Take Your Loved One on a Lavish Valentine’s Date at Century Park Hotel

True love knows no boundaries. These unusual times have put everyone to a test but this coming Valentine’s Day, it is time to spark and celebrate that feeling once again. All those sweet and endearing moments have a place at Century Park Hotel in this new normal as we set up special dates that will fill both your hearts and tummies.

Get in the mood for love with our Eat-All-You-Can Valentine’s Day Lunch & Dinner at P1,995 net per person. Included among this gustatory offering are: roasted rib eye steak, your seafood favorites, and a wide selection of main dishes, appetizers and desserts. Your special date will get even lovelier with our Unlimited Wine for only P999 net per head. Enjoy all these and more for a limited time at the Café in the Park from February 13 (Dinner 6PM-10PM) to February 14, 2021 (Lunch 11AM-2PM & Dinner 6PM-10PM).

With all the stringent health and safety measures in place all over the hotel, you can relish every second of yet the most wonderful rendezvous with your loved one this year.