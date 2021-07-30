Take your Wild Rift experience with Globe and Riot’s new RiotGO promos

From the beginning, League of Legends: Wild Rift has been an enormous success in esports, especially among Filipino gamers. The game just keeps on evolving, introducing new champions, runes, spells, and ways to level up. That’s why many Filipinos have joined in on the action and are caught in the rift.

A multiplayer battle arena game that has taken the Esports world by storm, League of Legends: Wild Rift is a fantastic barkada activity you can enjoy even while social distancing. That’s why this mobile game’s popularity has exploded amid the ongoing pandemic. The game is also in the midst of its Fall season for the SEA Icon Series, its esports league that is drawing high volumes of viewership in the Philippines.

As a brand that is committed to innovating and evolving to cater to the ever-changing market needs of our gamers, Globe aims to give only the best gaming experience for its customers. Recognizing how excited Filipinos are for the Rift, Globe, in partnership with Riot Games Southeast Asia, is upping the ante through its all new RiotGO80 promo powered with 5G technology! By subscribing to RiotGO80, players will not only get 5GB of data that they can use for their mobile gaming, they can also receive exclusive premium in-game items to enrich their Wild Rift experience.

“Esports has exploded in the country, and that’s why we at Globe are committed to looking for ways to take their mobile gaming experience to the next level, and with our 5G technology, we are looking to integrate further in total content, which include, video, music, games and esports for the year 2021 and beyond.” said Rina Azcuna-Siongco, Lead – GET Entertained Tribe

“We have been extremely encouraged by how positively the gaming community has embraced Wild Rift and Wild Rift esports thus far. We recently wrapped up a very successful Summer Super Cup for the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series, which is the esports league that took off mere months after the game started its Regional Open Beta, and are now in the midst of the competitive Fall season. Having been partners with Globe since 2018, we are thrilled to continue bringing value and excitement to our fans through the launch of RiotGO80, which allows fans to level up their Wild Rift experience on the go,” added Justin Hulog, SEA General Manager of Riot Games Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

With access to champions, icons, emotes and more, subscribing to Globe Prepaid’s RiotGO80 promo levels up the Wild Rift experience for even greater enjoyment with your friends. This promo is the perfect way to make the most of your gaming time, to take your love for Wild RIft to greater heights, and have a more fulfilling bonding experience with your friends whenever, wherever.

“Globe has always been very supportive in the grassroots initiatives for esports in the Philippines With this partnership, Globe aims to solidify its role as a telco and provider of innovation by entering the gaming and entertainment area. Globe is also dedicated to bringing non-stop improvements to its services and letting gamers play visually-heavy games with offers like Go50 and add-on GoPLAY10,” said Eric Tanbauco, Head of Globe Prepaid Brand.

To subscribe to any of Globe’s mobile data promos, simply download the GlobeOne app. Aside from subscribing to Globe’s fantastic promos, you can pay your bills, track your mobile data usage, and join awesome events through this all-in-one app. You can also subscribe to this promo via GCash.

Globe’s mobile data promos are a testament to Globe Telecom’s commitment to create wonderful experiences for people to have choices, overcome challenges, and discover new ways to enjoy life. Online gaming has been a fantastic outlet for people amid the ongoing pandemic. With Globe’s unparalleled internet connection, more people can play their favorite mobile games without fear of slow connection.

The GlobeOne app is available on the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery.