TAP DMV and WWE® expand programming agreement to include LIVE NXT® broadcasts in the Philippines

TAP DMV and WWE announced an expanded partnership to broadcast NXT® live in the Philippines for the first time via TapGo, Tap DMV’s new subscription video-on-demand service. Weekly episodes of NXT UK® are also coming to the Philippines for the first time beginning Sunday, July 11.

NXT is revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment with innovative styles from trend-setting and unapologetic Superstars including Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

TapGo will air NXT live every Wednesday. After premiering on TapGo, Tap Sports will re-air NXT at primetime every Thursday night. Additionally, WWE’s weekly flagship program, Raw®, will now air live every Tuesday via TapGo.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with WWE which has always set the bar for sports entertainment in the Philippines,” said Bogie De Guia, Chief Technology Officer, TAP DMV. “Alongside airing Raw live, we are proud to be the first to bring Filipino fans the live stream of NXT as well as NXT UK.”

“TapDMV is thrilled to add the iconic Raw and the rising brands of NXT and NXT UK to our impressive portfolio of Live Sports and Entertainment Programming on TapGo,” said Celinda De Guia, President and CEO, TAP DMV. “With this expanded partnership, we continue to innovate and provide our Filipino audience with top-flight viewing experience.”

“Tap DMV is a dynamic partner who shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines,” said Jay Li, Vice President, WWE International. “This expanded partnership will bring NXT and NXT UK to the Philippines allowing us to grow our reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

NXT UK showcases the brightest stars of WWE’s United Kingdom division including WALTER, Kay Lee Ray, A-Kid, Trent Seven, Meiko Satomura and the youngest singles champion in WWE history, Tyler Bate. NXT UK also launched the WWE careers of current Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, plus NXT’s Pete Dunne, Toni Storm and tag team Grizzled Young Veterans. Weekly episodes of NXT UK will air every Sunday at 9pm on Tap Sports.