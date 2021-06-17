[Review] TCL 10 5G

Soon enough the false connotation that gadgets from China are purely substandard, duplicates, or of bad quality will be long gone. In fact, for almost a decade, there have been many smart phone brands that was introduced to the Philippines that made a name and has proven to be very efficient, budget friendly, and even has the latest features as compared to their competitors. Due to this, even smart phones made in China has made a cut in the market share especially when it comes to getting the trust and confidence of its consumers.

Currently, a well-known China-brand for home appliances mainly televisions has entered into the smart phone industry and that is, TCL. Let’s see how they did in their launching of TCL 10 5G.

A big factor in deciding what phone to buy especially in the Philippines is the clarity of the camera. Good thing TCL 10 5G was able to meet consumer demands by giving a versatile 64MP AI quad-camera (64MP; wide, 8MP; superwide, 5MP; macro at 2MP; depth) and a 16MP front-facing 26mm selfie camera. Because of this, you would not encounter any problems for all the memorable shots and videos.

Falling on the mid-end category, TCL 10 5G is one of the few to be 5G ready in time for our telco to provide us with faster lag-free internet data connection. And speaking about lag-free, TCL 10 5G is powered with 6GB of ram and 128GB of memory with expansion in the microSD card at a single-sim slot, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and Octa-core (1x 24 GHz, 1x 2.2 GHz and 6x 1,8Ghz) CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. TCL 10 5G won’t disappoint in terms of performance. Applications are very responsive and movements of the interface are smooth. Be it multimedia applications from simple watching of videos or edits using apps like KineMaster or PowerDirector to even playing games like Asphalt 9, Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact, TCL 10 5G is ready to take on these apps and games!

Complementing TCL 10 5G’s powerful innards is the 6.53” FHD+ with 1080 x 2340 screen resolution and 395ppi density with 8.35% screen to body ratio. Powered by TCL’s NXTVISION technology, you can see the details of the picture, videos and games with very crisp details. Hence, you are sure to be entertained with these features.

With 4500mAh of battery, the phone can last up to 11 hours on a single charge for browsing using cellular data. And 18W fast charging can get a TCL 10 5G back up to 37% for 30minutes of charging. This feature sure is handy for travels and work.

The 210g aluminum frame glass front and back is has a very stylish design that comes in 2 colors namely Chrome Blue and Mercury Gray. It is priced at 17,990.00 which is very reasonable with its premium quality.

If you are leading a fast paced lifestyle, TCL 10 5G will fit you well. Its RAM and memory can cater to all the memory demanding applications for work, play, or relaxation. It can also cater to fast mobile data connections for your daily gadget needs.

Are you able to keep up with the TCL 10 5G?