TCL Sun Inc., in partnership with VST ECS launches TCL Smartphones in the Philippines

TCL Philippines partnered with VST ECS Phils Inc. – one of the leading ICT distribution companies in the country – to bring a new wave and vast range of affordable TCL smartphones, tablets, and audio devices to the Filipino market.

“TCL has always been about innovation and expansion. Starting from the television business and now to mobile phones, we are continuously expanding our ecosystem of products – with our core deeply rooted to lines of connection, display, and interaction. From there, we are initiating an integrated smarter way of living,” shares Philip Xia, CEO of TCL Philippines – TCL Sun, Inc. “Here in TCL, we believe that greatness knows no boundaries and we have always been relentless when it comes to breaking barriers and exploring endless possibilities. I am confident that together with one of the country’s market leaders in local ICT distribution, which is VST ECS Phils, we will be conquering new and greater heights as we embark on another exciting journey of business expansion through our mobility products.”

“We are delighted to include TCL Mobile to our fold of impressive product portfolio. This addition solidifies our commitment to offer end-to-end solutions for practically all verticals and provide new growth opportunities for our channel partners. And as one of the pioneers in intelligent technology, I am confident that TCL will gain positive traction having been known to deliver some of the industry’s firsts such as QLED, Mini LED, THX Certified Gaming TV, to name a few. We hope to raise the bar in mobile entertainment by offering products that combine innovation and affordability,” says Jimmy D. Go, president, and CEO, VSTECS Phils. Inc.

“The mobile competition in the Philippines is indeed tough and it’s no surprise that almost weekly, there are new devices being launched here and there. But this doesn’t come off as a threat, rather a challenge that we are proud and confident to take as we know that we have the right mindset, products, and partners in this journey. After all, the very goal of this business venture is rooted to connectivity and people. We are here to bridge the gap between mid-tier market and high-performing devices that do not need to cost much. We are here to bring globally competitive products that are highly affordable and accessible to many. And with the credibility and brand image that TCL has built for the past 20 years, I know our mobile products will deliver its promise of ease and convenience to mobile users,” says Jay Guanzon, TCL Philippines’ Senior Manager for Sales Operations and Business Unit Head for Diversified Products.

TCL 10 5G: Delivering 5G Technology to Every “Juan”

The company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone, the TCL 10 5G is designed to bring the benefits of 5G connectivity to consumers looking for something modern and affordable. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ X52 5G Modem-RF System and the 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine™, the TCL 10 5G supports increased data bandwidth for faster uploads, downloads, and upgraded Wi-Fi connection stability with Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6200 mobile connectivity subsystem. The TCL 10 5G comes with a large, modern 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch™ display, providing an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the back, the TCL 10 5G sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP high-resolution main camera, a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera that lets users take super close-up shots at only 2cm away, and a depth camera for professional quality photos with Bokeh. The TCL 10 5G’s front-facing 16MP camera ups the selfie game with its 4-in-1 big pixel technology that automatically combines four pixels into one to produce brighter selfie photos and improve low-light capabilities.

Additionally, the TCL 10 5G comes with a large battery boasting a full day of phone use and Quick Qualcomm® Charge™ 3.0 fast charging technology. It also features On-the-Go Reverse Charging, turning the phone into a portable power bank to charge smaller devices or help a friend in need if their device is low on battery.

TCL 20 SE: A Cinematic Experience On-the-Go

The affordable new TCL 20 SE has all the features associated with an advanced smartphone, along with a superior video entertainment system for those looking to take their A/V experiences to the next level. Stunning video performance is delivered via a 6.82-inch, V notch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for a maximized viewing experience, along with a 20.5:9 screen ratio which provides broad, cinematic-like viewing performance in a slim form. To take further advantage of the large display, the TCL 20 SE also features a Smart Floating Window, which lets users browse the web or reply to messages while watching videos; the feature is triggered by swiping to the right or left corner and can be adjusted in size or move about anywhere on the screen.

The TCL 20 SE also provides outstanding video playback through SDR-to-HDR technology. Thanks to NXTVISION technology, color, contrast, and clarity are all enhanced while videos are being enjoyed in real-time. The smartphone’s dual speaker design also improves the audio experience—no speakers are blocked when the device is hand-held—and it is also compatible with Hi-Res Audio certification. To power all these features, the TCL 20 SE has a Qualcomm® octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with an OTG Reverse Charging capability, making it possible to top up the battery of smaller gadgets.

While maximized video entertainment and power are the foundations of the TCL 20 SE, the device’s quad rear camera comes with AI-powered color portrait and sky enhancement features, which are designed to automatically detect the intended subjects and adjust the background for more epic shots. Additionally, the new AI Object Eraser can clear out people or objects in the background.

TCL NXTPAPER Delivers Performance, Along with Eye Safety

Offering one of the most advanced eye protection displays on the market, TCL’s new NXTPAPER tablet is an elegant mobile companion for school, work, or play. It features an 8-inch FHD NXTPAPER screen that offers a dual visual experience of paper-and-screen with zero flicker or harmful blue light.

For students and professionals, the TCL NXTPAPER is powered by an octa-core processor and features a strong 5500mAh battery for over a full day of use to accompany your work or study hours. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera for remote classroom learning, video teleconferences, presentations, and more.

The TCL NXTPAPER comes with a Kids Learning option, providing a child-friendly user interface and parental controls. It also works with Google Assistant, allowing users to seamlessly manage tasks, get answers to questions, and play music using voice commands. To make sure users can both effectively connect and contribute on video calls or during virtual classes, the tablet offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. Moreover, it has received eye protection certification from TUV Rheinland to ensure your eyes are protected from harmful light.

TCL TAB 10s Offers Students and Families Outstanding Performance and Value

Offering a best-in-class viewing experience, along with plenty of power to drive productivity, the new TCL TAB 10s tablet is designed with today’s remote learners and their parents in mind.

Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, an octa-core processor which gives students the speed they need to process almost any online task, and a large capacity 8000mAh battery that provides up to eight hours of video playback and up to two weeks of standby time, the TCL TAB 10s is the ideal tech companion.

For studying anytime at any place, TCL’s newest tablet can also provide 4G LTE mobile communication, that allows you to access content from virtually anywhere, as well as participate in online classroom lessons or video calls without worry. Plus, students will be heard as well as seen clearly, thanks to the device’s dual microphones and speaker system, along with its front camera ensuring effective group communication.

Parents will appreciate the key features designed to help them manage their children’s time online, with an independent parental control interface and remote control that gives them the option to manage both their student’s study and rest time, and the ability to control any third-party apps being used on the device. The TCL TAB 10s also comes with POGO pin connectors to support additional third-party accessories, as well as the stylish TCL T-Pen stylus, which offers a smooth, natural pencil-on-paper type of experience with ultra-low latency.

For improved eye safety, the TCL TAB 10s display also features intelligent eye protection with integrated brightness and tonality control in daylight and low-light conditions. It offers a flicker-free performance with no blue light and a smart alert that tells users when they get fewer than 9 inches (25 centimeters) from the screen.

Filipino consumers can avail of TCL smartphones and other peripheral products – including tablets and wireless earbuds – in all accredited and authorized VST ECS stores nationwide starting April 2021.