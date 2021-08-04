TCS Philippines Opens Quarantine Facility for COVID-19-Positive Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has set up a COVID-19 quarantine facility for its employees and their immediate family.

The TCS Philippines Health Centre – COVID Quarantine Facility is located at Quezon City and, with support from Healthway, will serve as a 24/7 offsite medical facility for TCS associates for the next three months with complete medical services in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Health.

Committed to nourishing and improving quality of life for its employees and the community, TCS continues to support both its clients and employees throughout the pandemic. The TCS Philippines Health Centre – COVID Quarantine Facility is part of TCS’ continuous efforts to ensure the health and safety of its employees and their families.

The facility will accommodate confirmed asymptomatic COVID-19 positive (via RT-PCR) TCS employees and their HMO-qualified dependents 18 to 60 years old. Patients who have been confirmed as positive by a screening test conducted by Healthway but are asymptomatic may reach out to TCS’ Human Resource Compensation and Benefits Department and send a formal request for accommodation at the facility with the attached RT-PCR test result.

TCS will provide three full meals a day and the required medicines to patients while in the facility. Patients with severe symptoms, disabilities, uncontrolled comorbidities or underlying condition may be advised to seek direct hospital admission for better management of symptoms.

TCS Philippines Country Head Shiju Varghese said, “TCS Philippines acknowledges the dedication and commitment of our people as being key to where we are today. We strongly believe that our employees are the company’s biggest assets, and their health and safety are our highest priority. We want to assure everyone that TCS will always step up to care for our people during these trying times.”

The TCS Philippines Health Centre – COVID Quarantine Facility will accommodate admission from Monday to Sunday from 8AM to 8PM on a first-come, first-served basis.