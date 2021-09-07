TCS to bring goIT Education Program to Western Visayas

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, expands its goIT program in the Philippines with another leg of activities in the Western Visayas region beginning September 8.

The pandemic did not hamper TCS’ efforts to equip Filipino students, the digital innovators of tomorrow, with knowledge, skills and experience in digital innovation. This year’s goIT program aims to provide learning materials and conduct mentorship sessions with students across the provinces Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental and two highly urbanized cities, namely Bacolod and Iloilo City.

The goIT program is TCS’ global community engagement project that instills in students relevant 21st century skills and knowledge to help them develop innovative solutions that will benefit the local community. The program also teaches students how to build prototype solutions using design thinking, digital technologies and agile methodologies.

The program started upskilling Filipino students from the Cordillera region in 2020 and was able to engage almost 300 students.

TCS employee volunteers facilitate goIT activities and mentor students, providing them with industry context and greater insights into real-world scenarios. Each volunteer completes an extensive training on youth psychology, education systems, design thinking and tools for mobile app development to boost their individual capabilities and prepare them for teaching the students.

Patrick Veril, TCS Philippines CSR Head and goIT Philippines lead shares, “For this year’s goIT, we are looking at engaging almost 1,000 students. We hope that our initiatives will create opportunities for the young generation and pave the way for responsible growth. We take pride in being able to help prepare these students through the goIT for the future.”

Engaging more students and teachers one step at a time

TCS Philippines recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Education (DepEd) – Western Visayas region to mark the continued partnership between TCS and DepEd. TCS’ goIT is now set to strengthen the Western Visayas community by building more technological leaders of tomorrow.

Together with DepEd – Western Visayas, TCS will hold a three-day program for grades 9 and 10 students using modularized content that allows flexibility, scalability and access to all learners. As part of its commitment to ensure efficient implementation of all stages of the program, TCS will also lend its expertise to the Teacher Training Program.

Department of Education – Western Visayas Regional Director Dr. Ramir B. Uytico CESO IV shares, “TCS’ goIT program is an important tool to prepare our students as the future contributors and innovators of the Philippines. This is particularly important amid the increasingly demanding work environment where digital skills are even more valued. DepEd Region VI-Western Visayas welcomes partnership opportunities to support its goal of producing more champions even in the middle of this challenging educational scenario. TCS is a blessing as it assists the region in developing among learners computer science and STEM skills via the goIT program.”

“The goIT program is part of TCS’ core principle, Building on Belief, where we stand as one with our clients and the community to deliver their purpose and goal for the benefit of the society. TCS is excited to witness another batch of young Filipino students getting the opportunities and resources they deserve and need to hone their talents and skills to drive the country’s future growth,” TCS Philippines Country Head Shiju Varghese said.

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 preventive measures, the program will be done virtually and will be assisted by six facilitators handling one module each. Embracing the benefits of technology, the program will utilize digital platforms with highly interactive features and immersive projects to enable the students have a hands-on learning experience.