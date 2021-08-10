Technical trends to be watched during 2021

A lot of technological changes have been witnessed over the past few years. After the world entered into the era of Covid pandemic our lifestyle has witnessed a sea change. For example, earlier people used to go to the land based casinos for playing casino games. But with the advent of Smartphone and the Internet, many players shifted to the world of the Internet as they enjoyed playing online games right from the comfort of their home. As different countries went for a lockdown or complete shutdown, people stayed indoors and played a lot of online games. To attract more players, game developers started adding many features to the games to make the game more interesting.

To keep up with the trend, many online casino websites have come into the market. These websites compete with each other to get more players as getting more players means an increase in revenue and business. But you have to be careful if you are a new player and want to join an online website for playing casino games. Though many websites have come into the market, not all of them are genuine and many have developed a bad track record of running away with people’s money. So, before joining a website, you must read a few reviews from some good review site.

Many people also play online casino live as they find it more interesting. The sports betting can be done when the game is being held live and the gamer can supervise the movement of the games and decide accordingly.

During recent times, many technological changes can be seen and let us discuss what are the changes that we can see significantly during this time.

Growth of artificial intelligence

Though many people are talking about artificial intelligence over the past few years, the concept is still at the stage of inception. It is much discussed because it decides how we live and does our daily work.

The concept is famous for its role in the field of speech and image recognition, personal assistants in mobile, ride sharing apps, navigation apps and other necessary applications. This is also used for investigating interactions for discovering undetected connections held previously. It is also used for allocation of resources in a company. Nowadays many companies are using artificial intelligence as it is becoming increasingly difficult to survive without it in this competitive business world.

Another important area is the field of machine learning. It is considered to be a subset of artificial intelligence and is also used in many industries. The development of this field has hugely increased the demand for skilled workers in the field of information technology. Experts are of the opinion that this is going to be the future of many industries in the current decade.

Internet of behaviours

We all have heard the concept of Internet of things, popularly known as IoT. Internet of behavior is an extension of that only. The Internet of things is mainly concerned with the usage of data and finding insight to influence their behavior. IoT devices are used for analyzing large database to analyze the Internet of behavior. With the help of IoB, businesses can follow their customer behavior by analyzing their data available from respective channels. A health tracking app may be able to collect the information of all their users like heart rate monitoring, sleeping, diet and other habits. The company can use this information for improving personal plans like creating a personalized health and diet plan.

Blockchain technology



This is another trend of technology which is expected to be in focus in the year 2021. Many people have a wrong feeling that it is only about crypto currency, but that is not actually the case. The other area of operations where this technology is used includes logistics and supply chain, healthcare and advertising and many more. The main reason for the increase in popularity of blockchain technology is that it is very transparent and offers a lot of protection.

5G and fastest connectivity

5G is fifth generation wireless technology that offers three new enhancement to the users: firstly it brings wider channels (speed), second most crucial aspect is it’s lower latency (responsiveness) and thirdly it has more bandwidth which means it is now able to connect several devices at once.

Users will be happy to know the latest 5G connection means more real time and stable internet which denotes less loading time for web pages as well as YouTube videos. From 3G onwards, each upgrade of mobile connectivity has offered new internet use cases.

When bandwidths expanded, 3G started offering online access and data-driven services on mobile phones; with 4G upgrade we saw rapid increase in streaming video and music platforms; and similarly we can expect 5G would also expand its services further.

5G means internet networks that bring cutting-edge technology, along with augmented reality and virtual reality. With the onset of 5G connection cable and fiber-based networks will become obsolete as these systems require users to be tethered to a specific location.

Advanced high speed networks like 5G allow it to be accessed anywhere, any time. Complex machine learning applications that need real-time access to Big Data sources can now be fully automated and run in the field.

Edge computing

Edge computing is a cutting edge technology that brings low latency alongwith high-speed data processing. Edge computing enables computations to be brought closer to data storage systems, in order to improve application performance.

Whereas Cloud platforms’ high bandwidth are much expensive compared to the costs for edge computing, this plays a crucial role in the rising trend in opting for edge computing architecture.

The main objective of this technology is to run minimum applications in the cloud and transfer them to locations like the user’s computer or else an edge server. This way the gap between data and computation will eliminate long-distance communication between the server and the user, which would cause significant increase in process speed.