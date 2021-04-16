TECNO Mobile Spark Up The Fun with engaging livestreams and overflowing giveaways

Mark your calendars! Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, is bringing an unforgettable Livestream event of fun and laughter, straight to your homes. This April, the country’s most entertaining influencers, comedians, and celebrities are coming together to kickstart summer, and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Fans of standup comedy will surely enjoy Spark Up the Fun, a showdown of wit and humor featuring the greatest standup comics that the Philippines has to offer like Beks Battalion, Mika Salamanca, Baninay, and hosted by the super funny tandem, DONEKLA. You can look forward to tons of laughter and big surprises at this Livestream event on April 17 along with games, raffle draws, and over 150 amazing phone, cash prizes, and Shopee exclusives that will be given away.