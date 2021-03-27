Feature-Packed TECNO Spark 6 Go’s 64GB+4GB Price Drops To Cater To More Filipino Consumers

The revolutionary, AI-powered TECNO Spark 6 Go’s can now be yours at a special price of P4,999! This mobile device from global premier mobile smart phone brand, TECNO Mobile Philippines, is designed for anyone seeking a smartphone that is affordable, without sacrificing performance.

With much of work and life now dependent on mobile communication, it is even more essential to find a reliable smartphone that is capable of providing most of the essential features consumers need to stay connected with friends and family, as well as get things done each day.

Here are the TOP 5 features that make TECNO Spark 6 Go an essential tool to consumers with its enhanced immersive experience, without breaking the bank.

A large 6.52” HD Resolution Screen that allows users to watch movies, browse the web and play games in full detail. A built-in AI Dual Unlock Feature, with face-unlock and fingerprint scanning that helps keep files private and secure at all times. AI Beauty Mode and 18 AI Scene Detection feature on its camera, with 6-layer, AI beauty image processing capabilities for great selfies anytime, anywhere, and a rear camera that takes rich and vibrant images, thanks to an all-new 18 AI scene detection software. A 5000 mAh battery that allows for up to 36 days of standby time, 24 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 25 hours of video playback, 125 hours of music, or 15 hours of gaming on a single charge.

Audio Share allows up to 3 Bluetooth speakers or 2 Bluetooth headphones to connect simultaneously.

TECNO Spark 6 Go comes in two models, Spark 6 Go (KE5) with 2GB+32GB memory priced at P3,990, and Spark 6 Go (KE5K) with 4GB+64GB memory now discounted at P4,999, from its original price of P5,490. Both Spark 6 Go models are available in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White color options. You may purchase this smartphone at the TECNO Mobile’s partner retail stores and soon at TECNO Mobile’s Official Store in Shopee.

Also check out TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 16 smartphone, also available at partner retail stores for only P7,990. CAMON 16 comes with a 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography. It is equipped with a Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, an AI Lens, a Macro Lens, and a 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view. It also has an Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing for higher quality night images, with convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features. CAMON 16 also has a huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB, allowing users to save thousands of songs and photos, or several HD movies and apps for offline entertainment on the go.

This smartphone is capable of 18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs that helps to prolong the hardware and software of the device.