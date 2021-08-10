Teleperformance Bacolod earns Certificate of Safety Seal

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, recently received its Certificate of Safety Seal for its business site located in Bacolod City. Mayor Evelio Leonardia presented the certification to Teleperformance Bacolod for its compliance to health and safety protocols against Covid-19.

Now on its 15th year of operations in Bacolod, Teleperformance is the first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company in the city to receive a Certificate of Safety Seal from the city government. This certification is part of the Bacolod Safety Seal Committee initiatives to ensure that health and safety protocols are implemented in the conduct of business and trade in the city.

Receiving the Safety Seal badge was Teleperformance Bacolod Site Director Andrea Resurreccion, together with Vice President for Operations Mark Andrada, Human Resources Director Claire Bedia, Human Resources Supervisor Marili Lim, and Facilities Manager Malvar Gualdrapa. Joining Mayor Leonardia in the ceremony was Bacolod City Economic Development Chair George Zulueta.

Teleperformance Philippines Chief Operations Officer Joey Marquez lauded the efforts of the Teleperformance Bacolod team. “We are honored to receive the Certificate of Safety Seal from Mayor Leonardia and the Bacolod City government. This indeed is a recognition of our unwavering focus to uphold the health and safety of our people and the communities where we operate. This certification also highlights our strong compliance with the government’s campaign against the spread of Covid-19.”

Stela Rose Rayos, Chair of the Bacolod Safety Seal Commitee, congratulated Teleperformance on the certification. She added that, under this program, establishments awarded with a Safety Seal certificate wil be allowed an additional 10% onsite capacity beyond the prescribed standard, as per IATF Resolution no. 127-A series of 2021.

The Safety Seal Certification is an inter-agency effort among the Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, and Department of Labor and Employment. The program affirms that an establishment has been inspected by the government and was found compliant with Minimum Public Health Standards, uses or integrates its contact tracing with the StaySafe.ph app, and possesses the requisite business permits or franchise.

In addition to the Safety Seal Certification, Teleperformance Philippines recently earned its re-certification as Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. It is the first and only company in the country to have accomplished this feat. Moreover, Teleperformance celebrates its 25th anniversary in the Philippines this year and looks forward to helping re-energize the industry and country’s growth, being able to advance the position of the country as a safe, secure place for customers, as well as ensuring a safe place for people to work.