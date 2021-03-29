Teleperformance Philippines’ leadership and safety programs win in 18th Quill awards

Teleperformance Philippines was once again recognized for its leadership and employee programs at the recently held 18th Philippine Quill Awards by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines.

The company received an Award of Excellence in Leadership Communication for its “A Message from Mike” video series, and an Award of Merit in Safety Communication for its “TP is a Safe Place to Work for all” campaign.

When Covid-19 first reached the Philippines, the government implemented a strict lockdown to help prevent the spread of the virus. Recognized as an essential service provider, Teleperformance Philippines was tasked to remain operational as the company provided essential support to government services, and industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, banking and finance, logistics, travel and hospitality.

Within the first year of his tour of duty, Mike Lytle, CEO of Teleperformance USA, Canada, and Philippines, led the organization of 47,000 people through the COVID-19 crisis. Using his personal leadership approach of empathy and mindfulness, the “Message from Mike” video series was an effective tool that offered an accessible and transparent channel of communication to reach TP employees.

Published in the company’s official Facebook page, the videos featured Lytle giving his personal messages to employees, providing updates, responding to their questions, and reminding them of essential health and safety protocols.

The video series was also part of a larger communication campaign that empowered Teleperformance employees to be well-informed advocates of responsible behaviors and decisions. At the core of the “TP is a Safe Place to Work for All” campaign was keeping every employee alert and equipped with useful information to help them navigate through a life-changing time.

A variety of communication materials were produced and disseminated and batches of signage were placed in all Teleperformance sites and facilities, including physical distancing markers, indoor traffic directional signage, elevator reminders, shuttle reminders and markers. Health and Wellness engagement activities such as yoga and mindfulness sessions were promoted through both internal and external channels. There were also forums and talks conducted by experts and professionals to help employees understand the virus and how to protect themselves.

“Through this continuing crisis, our commitment was to create a safe place to work for all, not only through strict compliance with our government’s health and safety protocols, but by empowering and enabling our people with essential knowledge and skills so that they can effectively protect themselves and their loved ones from the pandemic,” shared Lytle.

These wins are a testament to Teleperformance Philippines’ commitment to their employees’ health and safety, which was also reflected by the recently awarded extension of their certification as a Great Place to Work®.

Leading up to the certification, over 34,000 employees of Teleperformance Philippines were asked to anonymously rate the company in several areas and measured how employees perceive the organization based on the quality of workplace experience. Teleperformance Philippines became the first company in any industry in the country to win Great Place to Work® certification in 2018 and the only company in the country who has won for three years straight.