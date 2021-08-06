Teleperformance Philippines is certified Great Place to Work® for fourth year in a row

Celebrating 25 years of growth and leadership in the country, Teleperformance Philippines recently earned a re-certification as Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. It is the first and only company in the country to have accomplished this feat.

The Trust Index® Survey had the highest participation rate ever in Teleperformance Philippines’ 45,000 workforce coming from its 22 business sites located across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Among those programs is the company’s vibrant Diversity and Inclusion program championed by the executive leadership who actively drive a culture of respect and acceptance. Advocacy is promoted through institutionalized policies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Policy, Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy, Diversity and Inclusion Policy, and HIV in the Workplace Policy. Learning and Development is another Teleperformance strength, as it offers its online learning platform called myTP Learning to all employees.

In addition to the comprehensive Great Place to Work® certification process, Teleperformance operations in the Philippines are regularly visited and reviewed by third parties including independent industry analysts. These reviews include in-depth management and client interviews, physical site and facilities tours, operations inspections and employee focus groups among other activities. The findings are frequently cited in industry best practices awards, ratings and studies conducted by business analysts.

The company’s various initiatives are implemented across their business sites nationwide, the most recent being the roll-out of the TPVac vaccination program, in support of the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and aiming to protect Teleperformance employees and the communities where it operates.

Teleperformance Philippines has stood resilient and committed through all the challenges of the global pandemic. The company has provided essential support for both local and global organizations and has kept them connected with their customers through various platforms. One of these is the game-changing Teleperformance Cloud Campus – an innovative solution for enabling the ‘new normal’ work-at-home (WAH) environment. Amidst an unprecedented global crisis, Teleperformance was able to launch Cloud Campus hubs in its sites in Aura, Taguig City and in Fairview, Quezon City to serve as the operational command center of virtual teams. Moreover, Teleperformance opened its 22nd site in Molino, Cavite in October 2020, continuing to generate jobs for more Filipinos.

The Teleperformance Group recently announced the Great Place to Work® certification of subsidiaries in 60 countries, including the Philippines, for 2021. This means that over 90% of Teleperformance employees worldwide now work for a Great Place to Work® company.

The announcement was made by Teleperformance Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien who noted that “to have more than 90% of Teleperformance employees, all around the world, working in a subsidiary certified with the Great Place to Work® label is a testimony to Teleperformance’ Passion for People commitment.”

Teleperformance Philippines Chief Operations Officer Joey Marquez underlined the significance of this achievement: “The Teleperformance journey in the Philippines has always been a strong commitment to Filipinos across the nation, for the last 25 years. This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our team members who work tirelessly to truly create a Great Place to Work® for All.”

On its 25th year, Teleperformance Philippines celebrates its four-peat Great Place to Work® certification and looks forward to helping re-energize the industry and country’s growth, being able to advance the position of the country as a safe, secure place for customers, as well as ensuring that they provide a safe place for people to work.