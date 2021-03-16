Teleperformance supports the next generation of marketing professionals at STRATMARK

Teleperformance Philippines continues to support youth education through its partnership with the Philippine Marketing Association during the recently held Strategic Marketing Conference for Students (StratMark).

StratMark, the first major youth marketing conference for 2021, became home to over 1,000 students, educators, marketing mentors, and business leaders from across the Philippines. With the theme Agility: Thriving and responding to market disruptions, the two-day online event served as a platform for an immersive discourse on how companies and brands innovated in the New Economy. StratMark gathered experts who shared insights on e-commerce, content creation, marketing analytics, corporate social responsibility, artificial intelligence, gamification, edutech, and brand ambassadorship.

Teleperformance was delighted to be a partner of this event as part of its commitment to foster talent development and innovation among the youth. The conference was also in line with the company’s vision of supporting digital transformation and integration in the county, better equipping the youth to adapt to the on-demand needs of a rapidly digitizing business environment and preparing them to deal with fast-changing market conditions as they enter the workplace.

“Seeing the impressive turnout of this year’s StratMark underscored our confidence in the young marketers’ talent and potential to be the agile leaders that today’s world needs. Beyond the technological innovations and new media that we have enabled, we have seen marketers who are human, perceptive, and have the passion to develop brands that will constantly and ultimately think of the common good,” said Marilyn Ventenilla, Teleperformance Philippines Senior Director of Communications and Marketing.

StratMark 2021 also unveiled the Agora Youth Awards, which recognizes the brightest and most brilliant minds in a marketing case competition for students. Another fun addition to this year’s event was the Marketista’s Got Talent inter-collegiate contest, which showcased the students’ many different talents such as singing, dancing, literary, and visual arts – supplementing the creativity needed to succeed in the marketing field.

Teleperformance, through its university relations program TP LaunchPad, continues to support youth and academe events such as StratMark. This initiative aims to uphold the learning and development of the youth through partnerships with colleges, universities, and educational support organizations, and build a strong talent pool that will help propel the Philippine economy forward.