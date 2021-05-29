The 2021 MEGA Fashion Awards names Penshoppe as the most influential local fashion brand

Penshoppe has notched another mega victory under its belt, as it took home the award for Most Influential Local Fashion Brand at the 2021 MEGA Fashion Awards held last May 28, 2021 via Facebook Live.

The annual One Mega Group event sets “the perfect scene to recognize and honor the best and most promising Filipinos for their unwavering talent, creativity, and innovation – from runway, retail, production and beyond.”

Vice President for Brand Management Jeff Bascon of GOLDEN ABC, Inc. – Penshoppe’s parent company – received the award on the top proprietary brand’s behalf, and acknowledged its impactful journey and growth that has spanned decades.

“To be influential is to be brave, innovative, and inclusive – that is who Penshoppe chooses to be everyday,” said Mr. Bascon. “We embrace the power and responsibility of influence, and that allows us to be the brand we have always been, while simultaneously evolving and catching up to the times.”

2021 marks the GOLDEN ABC flagship brand’s 35th year as the authority on everyday fashion. Penshoppe remains determined in fulfilling its promise of greatness to the fashion industry and to its customers, along with its sister brands OXGN, Regatta, ForMe, Memo, and BOCU.

Mr. Bascon adds, “Our priority has and perpetually will be focused on creating good quality products, constantly improving customer experience, and strengthening communication. To be recognized [by MEGA] for these efforts gives us inspiration to keep going and creating a world fashioned with greatness.”