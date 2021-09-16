The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts bolsters in enhancing local tourism efforts

One of the leading locally-owned hotel groups, The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts (BH&R) pushes its effort to support and revive tourism in the country by joining Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International’s (HSMA) September Online Sale (SOS) from September 15 to October 15, 2021.

SOS aims to contribute to local tourism recovery and bring back public confidence for safe travels. BH&R’s properties – The Bellevue Manila, B Hotel Quezon City, and The Bellevue Resort – Bohol will continue to participate in this year’s online sale, and bring distinctive, safe, and worry-free experiences to its guests.

In this year’s SOS, BH&R is offering the following best value hotel and resort packages that can be used anytime until December next year:

The Bellevue Manila

Ensaymada Overload Voucher – The best-selling Ensaymada in town is on an exclusive buy 3, get 1 free sale at Php285! People can choose from various flavors such as Ube, Malolos, Leche Flan, Chocolate, and Plain.

Phoenix Court Dimsum & More Voucher – Relish on Phoenix Court’s dishes with only Php1,500, good for two persons. Enjoy this 28% off by yourself or as a gift.

B Hotel Quezon City

Stay at B Room Promo – Experience staying in a Superior Room at B Hotel QC with only Php 2,799 per night. This promo includes a Php500 food and beverage (F&B) credit, and an additional 10% discount.

Steak Experience at Johnny’s Steak & Grill – Enjoy a grilled steak perfection with a four-course steak experience for only Php2,499, good for two persons. This includes a complimentary two glasses of house wine and 25% off from its regular price.

Gift Voucher at Johnny’s Steak & Grill – Either use it for yourself or as a gift, this voucher applies a 15% discount from its regular price and is already good for two persons.

Intimate Feast – For the price of Php10,999, 10 guests will be able to indulge with three-course plated lunch or dinner, one round of iced tea, one bottle of house wine, and use of the function room for four hours.

B Blissful Package – For wedding preparations, this package would best suit the bride and groom as they can choose whether to avail of two nights stay in a Superior Room with breakfast for two or an overnight stay in two Superior Rooms with breakfast for four, for only Php15,888. This includes congratulatory wine and cheese platter, permission to shoot in designated areas, complimentary use of one mannequin, Johnny’s Steak and Grill gift certificate worth Php2,000, and a 10% off discount on additional rooms.

The Bellevue Resort – Bohol

Seas The Day (Day Use Promo) – For only Php988 per person, guests can enjoy Php800 worth of food and beverages (F&B) credit in their Marea restaurant, beach access, use of the infinity pool, and use of game and non-motorized aqua sports facilities.

Pair-fect Moment (Romantic Dinner for Two) – Enjoy a four-course set meal with a personal butler, and a matching romantic set-up by the beach, garden or view deck for only Php 4,999.

Te-reef-fic Get-away (Room only and Room with Breakfast) – Guests can have their overnight stay in a Superior or Deluxe Room with or without breakfast for two. There will also be discounts in F&B, spa services, boat rentals, and complimentary use of non-motorized aqua sports facilities. All for only Php3,999 and Php4,999 respectively.

Let’s Sea-lebrate! (Themed Party Package) – Celebrate your day at the resort with its themed party package for only Php13,888 which you can choose from kiddie, slumber to pool party. Packages include complimentary use of venues for 4 hours, food, and more.

*Terms and conditions apply for all properties

As part of the BH&R’s commitment to safer tourism, all its hotels are implementing stringent measures to maintain public health standards set by the government to enable people to travel with ease.

This exclusive sale runs for a limited time only. For more information, email The Bellevue Manila at irdps@thebellevue.com or call (632) 8771-8181 local 2300, B Hotel Quezon City at ressupervisor@thebellevue.com or call (632) 8990 5000, and The Bellevue Resort – Bohol at sregalado@thebellevuebohol.com or call (6338) 422 2222.