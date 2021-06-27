The Best of SEA gear-up for legendary finish to Wild Rift Icon Series – Summer Super Cup, Philippine Pro Gaming League announced as official presenter

The 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Icon Series, organized by Riot Games, is set to conclude with its first regional championship of the year – the Summer Super Cup. Throughout the tournament circuit, teams have been competing in League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that has recorded over 2.3 million downloads in the country, and over 12 million downloads across the entire SEA and Hong Kong.

“It’s time for Southeast Asia to conquer the Rift. Following the success of our exciting preseason and regional competitions, this monumental tournament is an important step towards establishing our players and teams’ supremacy as among the elite in the global esports scene. Together with our partners, we’re excited to showcase the very best that Southeast Asia has to offer and we encourage all Wild Rift and esports fans to tune in, support, and cheer for your favorites,” said Chris Tran, Head of Esports for Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series – Summer Super Cup is presented by the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), the largest multi-game esports league in the country co-owned by premier esports organization Mineski Philippines and its long-time telecommunications partner Globe Telecom. The tournament is also sponsored by international smart device company OPPO, the official mobile of the Summer Super Cup. Out of more than 800 qualifying participants, only 16 teams will be featured in the first-ever pan-regional Wild Rift tournament – the top two from the eight different regions namely Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. They will vie for the title of being the first Summer Super Cup champion and a prize pool of USD 150,000 (~PHP 7,000,000).

“Along with our partner Mineski, the largest esports organizer in Southeast Asia, we at Globe are honored to secure this remarkable opportunity that will allow us to demonstrate the talents and skills of our Filipino esports enthusiasts in delivering exciting esports tournaments and experiences in front of our Asian neighbors. Most especially with the rise of Wild Rift in the country, Globe has been very supportive it is competitive scene” said DC Dominguez, Head of Globe Games and Esports.

Representing the Philippines are Amihan Esports and Team Secret. The former had defeated the latter in a surprising and dominating 3-2 victory at the summer season of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series – PH grand finals earlier this month. Amihan Esports relied heavily on a traditional team setup throughout the whole tournament that highlighted its impressive team chemistry and strategic map control. Team Secret, on the other hand, has built a reputation as a fan favorite for consistently utilizing a popular high-sustain composition.

Rounding up the list of qualifying teams are MVP and QWQ from Hong Kong, Onic Esports and Bigetron Infinity from Indonesia, Berjaya Dragons and Geek Fam from Malaysia, ONE Team and Flash Wolves from Taiwan, EVOS Esports TH and Buriram United Esports from Thailand, Alliance and Impunity Esports from Singapore, & SBTC Esports and CERBERUS Esports from Vietnam.

The Wild Rift SEA Icons Series – Summer Super Cup is divided in two stages, starting with the Group Stage that will run from June 19 to 22 and the Playoffs from June 25 to 27. The Grand Finals will happen on the last day as well.

The Group Stage will follow a double round-robin format. Teams will be divided in four groups of four with a maximum of two #1 seeded teams with no teams from the same country. A total of 12 matches will be played per day until the top three teams from each group will be determined. They will then advance to the Playoffs that will follow a best-of-five series in a single elimination format. The top-seeded teams per group will advance to the quarterfinals while the remaining will compete for their spot. Similar to the Group Stage, no teams from the same country will compete against each other in the qualifying matches. Afterwards, single elimination continues until the top two teams are decided who will battle it out for a chance at supremacy and the distinction of being the Southeast Asia Summer Super Cup champion and conqueror of the Rift.

Prove yourself. Dominate the competition. Be victorious. Leave your mark and become Legends.

Catch the exclusive livestreams of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series – Summer Super Cup on the official channels of PPGL.