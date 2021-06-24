The wolf is back! The world’s Biggest Book Sale returns to the Philippines!

There’s no stopping the Big Bad Wolf Books as it swiftly adapts to the new norm and pivots Online by offering three times more selection of books via its NEW e-commerce site @ https://signup-ph.bbwbooks.com/. Starting from June 30th to July 7th, 2021, the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 will open its virtual doors and showcase 60,000 book titles for books enthusiasts to browse and purchase at amazingly low prices!

Filipinos nationwide will now be able to enjoy an affordable book hunting experience from the safety and comfort of their own homes with just a click of the button. The 8-day Online Book Sale will be offering discounts of up to 99% off the recommended retail price and a host of exciting promotions that are bound to thrill everyone no matter where they live in the Philippines.

In addition to Online Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf Books will also be running an exciting social media contest – “The Grand Wolfie Contest” that will commence from 21st June to July 6th, 2021! The contest details and mechanics will be posted on Big Bad Wolf Book’s official Facebook page @facebook.com/bbwbooksphilippines. Participants will stand a chance to win e-Gift Cards as well as electronic gadgets with the main two prizes of an Apple iPhone 12 and an Apple MacBook Air.

Staying True to its Mission…

“During our first virtual launch in 2020, we were delighted to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from customers who were able to buy a whole lot of books they love without burning a hole in their pocket while also enjoying the convenience of having their purchases delivered safely to their homes,” shares Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books. “Although we faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we remain persistent in catering to our fans in the Philippines by offering a bigger selection of our ever-growing inventory of book titles and genres that will be easily accessible nationwide through our e-commerce website.”

“We’ve always been warmly welcomed in the Philippines, and we’re thrilled to be able to come back virtually,” adds Jaqueline Ng, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books. “The current global situation has led us to commit to creating the best Online Book Sale shopping experience for everyone so that we may continue to pursue our core mission of spreading the joy and inculcate the habit of reading. In the future, once the pandemic dissipates and the world re-opens its borders, we certainly look forward to hosting more physical Book Sale in the Philippines.”

Offering Books for Every Passion…

The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 has a variety of books with discounted prices up to 99% off recommended retail price for every age and stage, ranging from bestselling novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks and much more. In addition, the Book Sale also offers a wide selection of children’s books, including picture books, activity books, colouring books, and interactive books, to name a few.

The Online Experience…

After a simple registration process where users will have to create an account [email address & password] on the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 website @ https://signup-ph.bbwbooks.com/, they can easily browse for books by genre or search by keyword(s), title, author, or ISBN number. Book enthusiasts can instantly add their favourite selections to either the wish list or shopping cart and check out by paying via several payment options, no matter what time of day it is. Users can also browse for recommendations that include book titles or categories based on their interests.

Fans of Big Bad Wolf Books may anticipate the following promotions:

PHP 10 Book Deals

For a minimum purchase of PHP 1,800, buy an additional book for only PHP 10 from a selection of featured book titles.

5% Off Discount Coupon

For a minimum purchase of PHP 1,200, apply coupon code “BBWPH5%” upon checkout to get 5% off the total purchase.

10% Off Discount Coupon

For a minimum purchase of PHP 5,000, apply coupon code “BBWPH10%” upon checkout to get 10% off the total purchase.

Little Hippo Books Promotion

Buy any two (2) Little Hippo books or puzzles for PHP 180. [valid only for Little Hippo collection, excluding Disney titles]

Goosebumps Books Promotion

Buy any three (3) books from the Goosebumps Books collections for PHP 320. [valid for selected Goosebumps book title collection only]

Horrible Histories Books Promotion

Buy any three (3) books from the Horrible Histories Books collection for PHP 320. [valid for selected Horrible Histories book title collection only]

Rick Riordan Books Promotion

Buy any three (3) books from the Rick Riordan collection for PHP 460. [pay for two books and get the third book for free, which if of the lower price value]

Free Shipping

Get free shipping with a minimum net spend of PHP 2,900 throughout the sale period applicable for deliveries within the Philippines only. [free shipping will be automatically applied during checkout]

NOTE: BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS RESERVES THE RIGHTS TO AMEND THE TERMS & CONDITIONS OR CANCEL PROMOTIONS WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE.

To help raise awareness on the importance of reading, Big Bad Wolf Books is proud to partner with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) for the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 in a joint effort to continue to promote and inculcate a love for reading. Big Bad Wolf Books’ association with IPOPHL will help to underscore the commitment to uphold the value and integrity that is an integral aspect of copyright and intellectual property within the publishing industry. The partnership is also indicative of the recognition of the principles surrounding copyright laws and need to safeguard the authors and content creators.

Dragonpay and eGHL will also be on board as part of the Online Book Sale Payment Gateway to ensure a smooth Online payment process.