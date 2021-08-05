“THE BOY FORETOLD BY THE STARS,” Sequel Series “LOVE BENEATH THE STARS” To Stream For Free On iWantTFC

Fans who got hooked on the blossoming romance between Dominic and Luke (Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson) can now watch how their love story unfolds in “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” and its upcoming digital sequel series “Love Beneath the Stars,” which will be available for free in the Philippines on iWantTFC this month.

Starting August 7, iWantTFC users will get free access to “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” the award-winning coming-of-age boys’ love drama that premiered at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, which follows two senior high school students who meet and fall in love during a school retreat.

Dominic and Luke’s love story continues as they defy societal expectations and fight for their relationship in “Love Beneath the Stars,” the highly anticipated iWantTFC original series that drops new episodes every Monday beginning on August 16.

iWantTFC also treats fans to a wide range of free offerings such as all four episodes of “Click, Like, Share,” Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes’ digital anthology series that underscores the importance of social media responsibility. New episodes stream at 8:30 PM every Friday beginning August 6 on iWantTFC, two days before their TV broadcast.

Two Pinoy horror films may also be accessed for free, such as “Hellcome Home,” where Dennis Trillo, Beauty Gonzales, Raymond Bagatsing, and Alyssa Muhlach encounter different supernatural beings and evil spirits, and “Haunted Forest,” where Jane Oineza, Maris Racal, Jameson Blake, and Jon Lucas deal with the haunting of mythical creatures during a group outing.

Viewers can step into the posh lifestyle of YouTube sensation and socialite Small Laude in iWantTFC’s special offering “It’s a Small World” as she invites viewers inside her fabulous home and chats with well-known personalities.

K-pop fans also get a front row seat to “Together Again: A K-pop Concert” where a total of 26 South Korean acts, including NCT Dream, BTOB, Brave Girls, and Oh My Girl, perform some of their biggest hits.

iWantTFC users in the Philippines can watch these movies and series for free on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com. Viewers can also enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

For updates, like www.facebook.com/iWantTFC and follow @iwanttfc on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to www.youtube.com/iWantTFC. For inquiries and concerns about the service, users can also send a message on iWantTFC’s Facebook page or e-mail support@iwanttfc.com.