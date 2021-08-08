The Court Room Podcast, The Top Legal Podcast In The Philippines

Podcasting in the Philippines is a growing entertainment platform that has seen its surge in listenership, perhaps as a result of intermittent lockdown and the growing number of local podcasters and celebrities alike that are joining the bandwagon. While there are thousands of podcasts spanning various niche topics and genres, only a handful make it on the charts of various podcast apps. One of which amongst the top is The Court Room, the country’s first case digest podcast peaking at No. 2 on Spotify Top Podcast and No. 1 on News and Politics on Apple podcast in its first month.

The Court Room Podcast is part of the Podcast Network Asia, the biggest podcast network agency in Southeast Asia. Its host, Theo and Odj, a comical and erudite duo, combines law with engaging storytelling. Being the first case digest podcast in the country, The Court Room dominates the legal and law category in terms of audience and reach. It was also the only Filipino podcast to be nominated for the 2021 Podcast Awards for True Crime category and People’s Choice Awards.

According to its hosts, the podcast was created with the goal of making the knowledge of law and jurisprudence understandable and accessible to every Filipinos, beyond lawyers and law students. The Court Room reviews real-life stories about people’s life, liberty, and property as discussed from Philippine Supreme Court landmark cases, true crime, love disputes, political controversies.

Listen to The Court Room on Spotify (spoti.fi/3nWejGq), Apple Podcast (apple.co/3bbqp9x), or on any major podcast app. You can also follow them on facebook at @thecourtoompodcast or subscribe to their Youtube channel at “The Court Room Podcast”.