The Definitive Guide To A Rainy Day Staycation At The Peninsula Manila

If there were three words to describe that warm, tranquil feeling of being indoors during a rainstorm it would probably be… The Peninsula Manila.

Watching or listening to rain pattering against the window while you’re safe and dry inside is one of life’s simple pleasures. Now as Manila slowly drifts towards the rainy season, one can’t be faulted for looking forward to a lot more of these cozy, peaceful moments. And there’s probably no better way to enjoy the Manila thunderstorms than with The Peninsula Manila’s “Happy Rainy Days at The Pen” room package.

Should the skies open up with rain, here’s a list of the “Happy Rainy Days at The Pen” room package inclusions that will brighten up you and your family’s mood and lift your spirits during your Peninsula staycation:

Enjoy the comforts of a Deluxe Room or Suite

Enjoy a rainy day staycation retreat in a newly-renovated Deluxe Room (or upgrade to a suite) and enjoy warm and personalized service amid beautiful interiors which will have you forgetting all about the hectic life outside.

A maximum of two adults and two children ages five and below are allowed in a room.

The simple pleasures of an indulgent breakfast at The Lobby

Who doesn’t love a great big hotel breakfast when on holiday? Normally we’re all in such a rush in the morning, grabbing a quick bite before heading off for work that you could only dream of having an eggs Benedict. But when you’re at The Peninsula Manila, you and the family have the time to relax and tuck into a sumptuous Lobby breakfast of local and international specialties like pork tocino, daing na bangus, and longganisa or pancakes, bircher muesli, and other treats you’d never have at home.

The classic elegance of The Peninsula Afternoon Tea

Nothing quite says that you’re at The Peninsula Manila than experiencing the acclaimed Peninsula Classic Afternoon Tea. Served daily in The Lobby, which has long been recognized as one of the most elegant meeting places in Manila, this revered tradition that can be shared by two is accompanied by Martin Avila tinkling the piano keys daily at The Upper Lobby.

Afternoon Tea for two may also be served in-room.

Ice cream on a rainy day because… why not?

Don’t believe the myth that you should only eat ice cream in the summer. Rainy weather season is a great time to eat ice cream, maybe even the best time because it means you get to eat ice cream without the stress of having to lick your melting ice cream before it starts dripping everywhere.

Adult guests who book the “Happy Rainy Days at The Pen” room package can choose two pints from The Peninsula Boutique’s brand-new line of inventive alcohol-infused ice creams and sorbets. Families with children can opt for two pints of icy milk, fruit, and nut-laden ice cream creations instead the kids will love.

Peninsula ice cream in pints may be enjoyed in-room or at The Lobby.

Gifts that are Proudly Filipino

Beautifully designed and Filipino-made, The Peninsula Manila does its part in supporting local businesses with its artful welcome amenities for children and adults from Looking for Juan.

For every confirmed stay, The Peninsula Manila together with Looking for Juan will donate two books to children from underprivileged communities. Take part in supporting local art and create a generation that reads!

LOOKING FOR JUAN

Looking for Juan is an on-line social enterprise store that is home to socially-relevant and art-infused merchandise that is the result of years of collaborative efforts with Filipino creatives to promote children’s literacy, explore national identity, and broaden public awareness for Philippine art, culture, and the environment.

Families with Children

Two story/activity books for children from CANVAS

from CANVAS Two art face masks for children inspired by characters from CANVAS storybooks (one size only at 6” x 5” for children ages 6 to 10; made from PRO+TEK fabric, a DOST-PRI certified PPE and mask material that is stretchable, washable, and reusable)

Adults

Set of eight gift art cards with envelopes featuring different artworks from CANVAS storybooks

with envelopes featuring different artworks from CANVAS storybooks One art magnet featuring designs from CANVAS storybooks

*Guests can only choose one set of welcome amenities.

Rates start at P9,000 for a Deluxe Room, exclusive of taxes.

This is the July to August staycation the whole family can enjoy in Makati’s safest staycation hotel.

For inquiries or further information on The Peninsula Manila’s “Happy Rainy Days at The Pen” room package, please call +63 (2) 8887 2888 (trunk line), extension 6630 (Room Reservations), e-mail reservationpmn@peninsula.com, visit the website peninsula.com, or through PenChat, The Peninsula Manila’s 24-hour e-concierge by using this link: https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook.