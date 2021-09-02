The different flavors of Jollibee Champ now available in more affordable Jr. sizes

If there’s one food Filipinos absolutely love, it’s burgers. A good number of us crave really good burgers on a regular basis, especially when the beef patty is thick, juicy, and absolutely flavorful.

Sometimes, though, you might want a premium burger that isn’t too big. You might just need an adequately sized burger—maybe for diet, budget, or any reason—but you don’t want to get shortchanged by the smaller meal.

For those looking for a more affordable but still flavorful, juicy, and filling burger, Jollibee is introducing the Champ Jr., a junior-sized version of the iconic Jollibee Champ.

The Champ Jr. is still made with 100% pure beef that also comes in Amazing Aloha Champ Jr. and Bacon Champ Jr. variants at prices that are easier on the pocket.

Check out Jollibee’s official Facebook and YouTube page for their latest digital video featuring the Champ Jr.

“We want everybody to enjoy the beefy, flavorful, and juicy goodness of the Jollibee Champ! With the Champ Jr. and its available variants, burger lovers everywhere can always have that premium burger experience that would satisfy their cravings whenever they want.” said Cathleen Capati, Jollibee Marketing – AVP for Bestsellers & Ready-To-Cook Category.

The Champ Jr. is available at your nearest Jollibee store for only PHP 69.00 solo, while the Amazing Aloha Champ Jr. and Bacon Champ Jr. are available for PHP 90.00 solo. Have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out!

For more info and updates on Jollibee products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter and Instagram.