The driven life has begun at Metrotowne

PHINMA Properties, with its well-established reputation in building inspiring homes for more than three decades, has outdone itself again. Last March 12, 2021, they reached another milestone with the launch of their new mid-rise project, METROTOWNE.

Located in the heart of Las Piñas, this community designed for the driven by the driven, is a masterwork of elegance and timeless architecture, tailor-made for the zealous Filipinos who aspire to reach the top.

The event, which was conducted with all the safety protocols in place, started with a solemn showroom blessing, followed by a historical groundbreaking ceremony and ribbon-cutting rites with the attendance of PHINMA Properties Management led by the Vice President for Construction Management, Roberto Nuez, the Assistant Vice President for Construction Management, Crisanto Iglesias, the Vice President for Operations, Francis Villegas, the Vice President for Sales & Marketing, Rogelio M. Garcia and PHINMA Properties President & CEO, Raphael B. Felix. They were also accompanied by their Joint Venture Partners from Giant Philippines Incorporated namely Director Renato T. Claros, Lance Claros, Steven Claros and Don Claros.

After the morning’s ceremonial activities, the launch proper was held and hosted by Gelli Victor, which had motivating talks from two very encouraging guest speakers, Gretchen Ho and Nico Bolzico.

Gretchen spoke about how she constantly stays hungry and passionate. She shared how she rose from being a volleyball superstar to having her own career on camera, as well as finding ways to still build her own businesses and advocacies on the side. Nico, on the other hand, shared how he stays positive in spite of challenges and adversities. He also opened up about his passion for content creation, as well as his successful private ventures into agriculture and farming.

Just like Gretchen and Nico, anyone can live a life of success in Metrotowne.

PHINMA Properties President and CEO, Raphael Felix shared, “Earning your place in the world comes easier if you come from a place that helps cultivates your drive to succeed. Metrotowne is not just any mid-rise, it is a home meant to help a person rise.”

This is because Metrotowne was created by a group of perfectionists who wanted to create a safe haven that was close to everything important such as schools, hospitals and business establishments. Where people have the space to be creative, and the space to secure a life of leisure. It is a 2.1 hectare development with five 15-storey residential buildings designed in a modern-contemporary way. It offers 24-sqm studios as well as 48-sqm 2-bedroom units, with indoor and outdoor amenities for recreation and entertainment.

Metrotowne was also consciously designed not just for the determined people of today, but the tireless people of tomorrow. Made to be future-proof, it is strategically built in a flood-free area, and created to withstand natural calamities and the ravages of time.

If you were not able to watch the Grand Launch, you can still catch in on the Facebook page of PHINMA Properties at https://www.facebook.com/PhinmaPropertiesOfficial or the Facebook

page of Metrotowne at https://www.facebook.com/phinma.metrotowne

Metrotowne model units are now available for viewing. In light of the safety protocols, visitors who are interested can call 0917-535-6800 or please visit to

https://phinmaproperties.com/maayo/metrotowne/ to schedule a safe home tour.