A Girl + A Guy: The Erik Matti comeback film we didn’t know we needed

Finding love is hard enough in normal times, but in an era where social media is at its height, the risks multiply and the complexities escalate. Director Erik Matti shows just how tricky the world of relationships, connections, and intimacies are in today’s society in his new film, A Girl and A Guy.

Only available on GMovies in partnership with UPSTREAM as its official ticketing and streaming platforms in the Philippines, A Girl and A Guy is the first UPSTREAM Original movie since the VOD platform’s introduction last year. It stars Alexa Miro as Fiona, an gregarious, ambitious advertising production staff member who is determined, by hook or by crook, to achieve fame as a filmmaker; and Raf, a laid-back and introspective marketing associate whose deep thoughts about the present keep him from planning his future. The contrast in their personalities, coupled with the intricacies of dating in digital times, promises a compelling and memorable love story.

The film is also Director Erik Matti’s first major film after some time, and heralds a true return to form for the veteran filmmaker, whose signature gritty and realistic style has always grabbed the attention of audience and auteurs alike.

“We’re happy to bring to the millennials one of the hottest Filipino-made films. This is also a good opportunity for our audiences to show support to our local films and talents,” said Janis Racpan, Director for Business Development and Marketing at Globe Telecom.

A Girl and A Guy features an ensemble cast including Pau Benitez, Candice Ramos, Rosh Barman, Sarah Holmes, and Carlo Tarobal. Also joining them are Emilio Francisco, Chloe Reyes, Roeder Camanag, Donna Cariaga, Marina Benipayo, and Shaun Salvador.

A Girl and A Guy is rated R-18. Tickets are available on GMovies at only P210 pesos. Booking tickets on GMovies is simple:

1) Download the GMovies app or go to https://bit.ly/BOOKAGAGTICKETS,

2) Tap the “Pay” button,

3) On the “Payment” page choose your payment option and tap “Confirm Payment” and complete the checkout process,

4) Click “Stream Now on UPSTREAM” or watch later from the “My Shows” tab.